The Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Is Here

After months of waiting and several alleged postponements, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is almost here. And to tie us over until the bombshell series hits the streaming giant sometime in December (People reports), Netflix just released the first trailer for the show, teasing an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into the couple’s story.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first-ever trailer across various social media platforms captioned, “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” In the quick one-minute preview, the couple is asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” as black-and-white photos from their relationship — wedding reception snaps, memories from Africa, and a picture from Meghan’s pregnancy, to name a few — flash across the screen.

Promising to detail the pair’s lows as well as the highs, the trailer then cuts to a picture of Meghan crying and then to a photo of the Sussexes sitting behind Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Consort Camilla as Prince Harry responds to the interviewer, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry continued in a confessional shot. Meghan finished the trailer by adding, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Harry & Meghan comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus and will arrive two years after the pair first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in Sept. 2020. In October, Meghan opened up about what audiences can expect from the series during an interview with Variety. “It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she said of working with Garbus. “But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”