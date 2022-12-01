The Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Is Here

'Meghan & Harry' will detail the highs, the lows, and "what happens behind closed doors."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 @ 09:13AM
Meghan Markle Prince Harry greet wellwishers at windsor palace
Photo:

Getty Images

After months of waiting and several alleged postponements, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is almost here. And to tie us over until the bombshell series hits the streaming giant sometime in December (People reports), Netflix just released the first trailer for the show, teasing an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into the couple’s story.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first-ever trailer across various social media platforms captioned, “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” In the quick one-minute preview, the couple is asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” as black-and-white photos from their relationship — wedding reception snaps, memories from Africa, and a picture from Meghan’s pregnancy, to name a few — flash across the screen.

Promising to detail the pair’s lows as well as the highs, the trailer then cuts to a picture of Meghan crying and then to a photo of the Sussexes sitting behind Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Consort Camilla as Prince Harry responds to the interviewer, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry continued in a confessional shot. Meghan finished the trailer by adding, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Harry & Meghan comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus and will arrive two years after the pair first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in Sept. 2020. In October, Meghan opened up about what audiences can expect from the series during an interview with Variety. “It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she said of working with Garbus. “But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Related Articles
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
The Princess
'The Princess' Finds So Many Parallels Between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Reportedly Has the Royal Aides "Worried" About What She Might Say
Meghan Markle Smiling Pushing Hair Behind Ears Green Button Down 2018University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Finally Here
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Everything We Learned During Oprah's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview
Meghan Markle Ivory Dress Prince Harry Tan Suit 2022 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Attending the Invictus Games "Means Everything" to Prince Harry
Prince William and Kate Middleton in New Zealand
Royals Love This New Zealand Vacation Destination — And We Can See Why
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Revealed the Gift She Gave Prince Harry for His First Father's Day
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Archie
Archie and Lilibet Will Have Royal Titles, After All
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore the Unofficial Pants of Summer 2022 at Lilibet's 1st Birthday
Lucas Bravo
Lucas Bravo Is in on the Joke
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything 'The Crown' Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
The Acting Coach Who Helped Megan Markle and Brad Pitt Break Into Hollywood Has Seen Some Things
From Meghan Markle to Brad Pitt — Acting Coach Margie Haber Shares How She Helped Shape Hollywood's Biggest Stars
Ryan Gosling & Sandra Bullock
TBT: Ryan Gosling Said Sandra Bullock Was One of His "Greatest Girlfriends" Ever
Royal Family
Everything to Know About the Royal Family Tree
Kate Got the Ring, but Meghan Got the Watch
Why Kate Got Diana's Ring, but Meghan Got Her Watch