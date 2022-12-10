Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Asking for "Privacy" After Netflix Documentary Backlash

Their royal exit apparently had nothing to do with it.

This week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's long-awaited Netflix documentary finally dropped on the streaming platform, pulling back the curtain on their romantic relationship, family drama, and life in general post-royal exit. But their willingness to share such private details has people criticizing the couple for stepping back as working royals, which many believed was to lead a more low-key existence outside the U.K. Hence, having a camera crew follow you for months would appear to be at odds with that decision. 

However, Meghan and Harry's global press secretary Ashley Hansen rejected the backlash and addressed these long-standing rumors once and for all, explaining that privacy was never a reason for the exit. 

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the rep said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."

And there are receipts to prove this to be true. 

Back in January 2020, the couple's original announcement stated, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

The statement continued, "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

While they don't explicitly state privacy as a reason, their actions may have given the public a different impression. Days after announcing their exit, Meghan and Harry issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi and also sued a photo agency for using a drone to snap a picture of their son Archie in the summer of 2020. 

