Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Moving to a Hollywood Hotspot

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are loving their charmed life in Montecito, but according to sources close to the former senior royals, they may be eyeing a move a bit south. The Sussexes, who have been living in California for three years, are "considering" a move to Malibu, putting them in closer proximity to celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu, Barbie's fictional dream house, and, yes, all the things going on in Los Angeles.

“They love their life there,” the insider told Us Weekly. “But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.”

The source notes that Meghan grew up going to the beach often, which is why Montecito was where she and Harry (and their children, little Archie and Lilibet Diana) landed and set up roots in America. Up near Santa Barbara, the two can count Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, and Jennifer Aniston as neighbors.

“She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito," the source added of Malibu's allure for Meghan.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source said back in 2020 when the couple shared that they would be heading to America. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.”



Meghan and Harry haven't committed to the move just yet, with sources saying that “nothing has been decided yet," though an insider notes that heading to the sunny shores of Malibu is “definitely on their radar.”

A second source explained that Harry and Meghan “fell in love with the area” after spending some time in a friend’s rental home during the summer and the two were “casually house hunting there.”

