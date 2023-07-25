Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Moving to a Hollywood Hotspot

The royal real estate collection could be getting a little more glam.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 11:36AM
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Photo:

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are loving their charmed life in Montecito, but according to sources close to the former senior royals, they may be eyeing a move a bit south. The Sussexes, who have been living in California for three years, are "considering" a move to Malibu, putting them in closer proximity to celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu, Barbie's fictional dream house, and, yes, all the things going on in Los Angeles. 

“They love their life there,” the insider told Us Weekly. “But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.”

The source notes that Meghan grew up going to the beach often, which is why Montecito was where she and Harry (and their children, little Archie and Lilibet Diana) landed and set up roots in America. Up near Santa Barbara, the two can count Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, and Jennifer Aniston as neighbors.

“She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito," the source added of Malibu's allure for Meghan.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source said back in 2020 when the couple shared that they would be heading to America. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.”

Meghan and Harry haven't committed to the move just yet, with sources saying that “nothing has been decided yet," though an insider notes that heading to the sunny shores of Malibu is “definitely on their radar.”

A second source explained that Harry and Meghan “fell in love with the area” after spending some time in a friend’s rental home during the summer and the two were “casually house hunting there.”

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Quintessential Summer Shoe Jennifer Lawrence Sports on Repeat
Dua Lipa Waving on Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' London Premiere
Dua Lipa Played With Proportions in an Oversized Moto Jacket, Tiny Shorts, and Knee-High Boots
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wimbledon 2018
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Ignored This Royal Rule at Wimbledon on Numerous Occasions — Here's Why
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform
Heidi Klum Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Pushed for "Recollections May Vary" Line in Palace's Response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Received a Front-Page Apology For "Sexist" Jeremy Clarkson Article
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre
Prince William and Prince Harry Just United to Honor Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Officially Out of Frogmore Cottage After Being "Evicted" by King Charles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Dubbo, Australia
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Think That People Are Taking "Cheap Shots at Them"
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Very Happy at Adelaide Cottage Thank You Very Much
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Flop Era at Netflix Are Greatly Exaggerated
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Soaked Up the Sun in a White Cut-Out Bikini and Butt-Length Ponytail