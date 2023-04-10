Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Missed the Deadline to RSVP for the Coronation

Something tells us they can still come if they're so inclined.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 05:15PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
For a group of people completely enamored with etiquette, proper manners, and propriety in general, it seems that the royals aren't that great at following up on their invites. According to sources close to the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed the deadline to RSVP to King Charles III's coronation in May (the deadline was Apr. 3).

According to The Mirror, the Sussexes "have not responded to an official invitation by the king, although rumors of their demands to be included on the balcony are said to be ‘wide of the mark,’ according to Palace insiders."

Marie Claire reported that Harry and Meghan’s list of demands to attend the coronation included a balcony appearance — which the outlet later reported wouldn’t be happening — but also the inclusion of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the festivities. The balcony is going to be reserved for working members of the royal family only, sources confirmed. The Mirror also noted that Meghan and Harry requested that there be some sort of celebration for Archie's birthday on May 6, as well. All of that seems to confirm the royal family's concerns that having Meghan and Harry come to the big event could overshadow the pomp and circumstance that King Charles wants for himself.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Getty Images

The Mirror adds that palace staff are “none the wiser” as to the status of Harry and Meghan's presence, but OK adds that staffers insist that the Sussexes are most likely attending and are in “lengthy discussions with the palace.”

“There is a time crunch on this, of course,” a source added. “It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

The Daily Mail managed to get another source to comment, saying, “all families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

