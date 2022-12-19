Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Releasing Another Docu-Series Before the End of the Year

So much Sussex content.

Published on December 19, 2022 @ 12:46PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been staying busy and keeping us enthralled this month with their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan that premiered — and captivated the world — earlier this month. Now, Netflix has announced another series presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex slated to launch later this month. The documentary-style, seven-episode show titled Live to Lead will take a look at some of the most prominent leaders in the world history who have shaped humankind, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg, South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, and more.

Netflix released the show's trailer on Monday with clips of the different leaders who have fought against different social causes, like climate change and racial injustice. Harry tells viewers that the show was "inspired by Nelson Mandela, who said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived ...'" The prince's wife then jumps in with the rest of the quote, "'It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.'"

At one point, Steinem defines leadership to the camera. "Leadership mainly means 'by example,'" she explains. "We do what we see way, way, way more than what we're told."

At the end of the trailer, the husband-and-wife duo leave us with some words of wisdom. "It's about people who have made brave choices," Harry says before Meghan adds, "To fight for change and become leaders." Harry closes out the clip saying, "And giving inspiration to the rest of us to live to lead."

"Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity," a statement from Netflix reads about the series which premieres on Dec. 31, 2022. "Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change."

