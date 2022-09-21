Why Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leaving the U.K. So Abruptly?

With a schedule full of official duties, somber memorials, and all the pomp and circumstance that comes with Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the U.K. for about two weeks, but they're heading home as soon as they can, scheduled one-on-one meetings with the new king or not. No, it's not because of the rumored tension or because the Big Four can't fake smile for the cameras anymore, it's because Harry and Meghan miss their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

The Sussex children, aged 3 and 1, respectively, have been at home in California while their parents are bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth. It's not a slight to them, however, as the youngest Cambridge, Prince Louis, was also not in attendance because he's still too young, according to his parents.

"Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral [on Monday], where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks," a source close to the Sussexes told Us Weekly. "[It’s] the longest amount of time they’ve been apart from their children."

“They’ve missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can’t wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks,” the source continued.



Others close to the Sussexes explained that the funeral offered a chance for Princes Harry and William to make amends, but that there's undoubtedly still "tension" between them. In one very overt gesture of goodwill, William invited Harry and Meghan to sit with the Cambridges during a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

"The queen’s funeral gave the royals a window of opportunity to heal as a family,” a source noted before adding that “they both agreed to put aside any hard feelings” as they mourned their grandmother.