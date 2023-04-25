Meghan Markle Wore a Bright Pink Set While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Prince Harry

The Elle Woodsification of the NBA Playoffs.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 09:58AM
meghan markle prince harry lakers vs grizzlies game
Photo:

getty images

When it comes to kiss cams, apparently no one is ever truly safe — not even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But luckily, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked more than prepared to grace the jumbotron as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the ​​Memphis Grizzlies during Monday night’s playoff game (even if they did leave their Lakers jerseys at home).

Kicking off their week at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., the couple refused to affiliate with either team (at least sartorially), instead opting to wear a casual take on their typically formal attire. While Meghan sported a salmon-colored two-piece linen set from Staud — comprised of an oversized blazer and slouchy high-waisted shorts — paired with a plain white tank top and nude heels during the outing, Harry took a more muted approach in a black blazer, coordinating trousers, a white T-shirt, and sneakers.

meghan markle prince harry lakers vs grizzlies game

getty images

A smattering of gold bracelets and simple gold drop earrings accessorized Markle’s springtime look, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft curls with a middle part. 

Although Meghan and Harry were far from the only A-listers present at the star-studded game (Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs were also in attendance), the royals decided to sit in a box instead of courtside — but that didn’t stop the kiss cam from sniffing them out.

At one point during the game, the Sussexes appeared on the jumbotron, causing Harry to lean in for a smooch as the audience cheered. While it seemed Meghan couldn’t stop laughing, she grabbed her husband’s arm instead of succumbing to the fan-encouraged PDA, to which Harry then made a comical grimace at the camera.

Related Articles
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Rang In His Fifth Birthday With a New Series of Adorable Portraits
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Slams "Ridiculous" Rumors She Leaked Her Letter About Racism Concerns to King Charles
Meghan Markle prince harry prince archie africa
Prince Archie's 4th Birthday Will Reportedly Include a "Low-Key" Party at Home
kate middleton prince william indian food
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Silhouettes While Making Indian Food With Prince William
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Still Aren't Talking
Meghan Markle
Here's the Real Reason Meghan Markle Isn't Attending the Coronation
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Still Feels "Betrayed" by Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Here's How Kate Middleton and Prince William Really Feel About Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Isn't Going to the Coronation
Prince Harry queen elizabeth funeral
The Possibility of Prince Harry Getting Stripped of His Title Is Reportedly Being "Discussed at the Highest Level"
Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William (R) and Prince Harry (L)
King Charles Reportedly Wanted Princes Harry and William to Have Completely Different Names
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Missed the Deadline to RSVP for the Coronation
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton Reportedly Found Windsor Walkabout With Megan and Harry to Be "One of the Hardest Things"
meghan markle prince harry prince william kate middleton balcony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at King Charles III's Coronation
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Concerned That Prince Harry and Meghan Could "Overshadow" King Charles at His Coronation