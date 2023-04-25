Meghan Markle Wore a Bright Pink Set While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Prince Harry

When it comes to kiss cams, apparently no one is ever truly safe — not even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But luckily, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked more than prepared to grace the jumbotron as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the ​​Memphis Grizzlies during Monday night’s playoff game (even if they did leave their Lakers jerseys at home).

Kicking off their week at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., the couple refused to affiliate with either team (at least sartorially), instead opting to wear a casual take on their typically formal attire. While Meghan sported a salmon-colored two-piece linen set from Staud — comprised of an oversized blazer and slouchy high-waisted shorts — paired with a plain white tank top and nude heels during the outing, Harry took a more muted approach in a black blazer, coordinating trousers, a white T-shirt, and sneakers.

getty images

A smattering of gold bracelets and simple gold drop earrings accessorized Markle’s springtime look, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft curls with a middle part.

Although Meghan and Harry were far from the only A-listers present at the star-studded game (Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs were also in attendance), the royals decided to sit in a box instead of courtside — but that didn’t stop the kiss cam from sniffing them out.

At one point during the game, the Sussexes appeared on the jumbotron, causing Harry to lean in for a smooch as the audience cheered. While it seemed Meghan couldn’t stop laughing, she grabbed her husband’s arm instead of succumbing to the fan-encouraged PDA, to which Harry then made a comical grimace at the camera.