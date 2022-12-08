Archie and His Adorable American Accent Made an Appearance in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children — Archie Harrison, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana — made the cutest cameos in their parents' Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.



In episode two of the six-part docuseries, Harry and Archie share a sweet father-son moment on a balcony overlooking a pool — presumably at the Sussexes home — while hummingbirds fly around them. "We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again," Harry whispered to Archie, to which the toddler replied in his American accent at full volume, "Why?" Continuing to whisper, Harry responded, "Just watch. Because they are scared of humans. These guys, look at them."



Archie, however, couldn't care less about the rare birdwatching experience, and instead, looked down at his feet, shouting to Meghan who is off camera, "I've got a dirty foot mama! Because I was with you!" Meghan, trying to hold back her laughter, asked, "You've got a dirty foot, sweetheart?" She added, "Papa is a bird watcher so this is a really big moment for him."

The couple's youngest child, Lilibet, also briefly appeared on-screen through footage of Harry reading a story to her on his lap with the family's dogs surrounding them on a white couch, as well as a shot of Lili giving her mom a kiss.

"What's most important for the two of us is to make sure that we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made," Harry said, with Meghan adding, "There's so much I think from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you're the product of divorce."



Elsewhere in the series, Meghan and Harry discussed how they first met on Instagram. "I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry said, revealing that Meghan had a dog face filter turned on for the image. "I was like 'who is THAT?!'" Harry had asked the unnamed friend about Meghan, and then the mutual pal suggested that the former actress meet "Prince Haz."



"I said, who's that?" Meghan recalled. "I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer. So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa." The next day they exchanged numbers — and the rest, as they say, is history.