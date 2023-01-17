Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reject Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson's Apology

"It is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on January 17, 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't buying British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson's new public apology for an incredibly offensive article he wrote about the Duchess of Sussex. 

On Monday, Clarkson expressed remorse for the controversial comments he made about Meghan in an article for The Sun, which was written following the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. In the piece, the 62-year-old journalist detailed his "hate" for Meghan "on a cellular level," and how he envisioned a disturbing Game of Thrones scene (crowds throwing "lumps of excrement" at Meghan) playing out in real life. The article received over 6,000 complaints and was later taken down from the website. 

Clarkson said he felt "sick" over his words, and "e-mailed Harry and Meghan to apologize to them." He added, "I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."

But Meghan and Harry are slamming Clarkson's apology. In a statement issued to People, a spokesperson for the Sussexes claims that Clarkson only reached out to Harry, and that while he said sorry, his track-record of demeaning articles say otherwise. 

"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny," the statement continued. "Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry,' as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

Elsewhere in his apology, Clarkson set the record straight, saying that he's neither sexist, nor does he condone violence against women. He continued, "So can I move on now? Not sure. It's hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time. You never hear peals of laughter coming from a health and safety seminar. But I promise you this, I will try."

