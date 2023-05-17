Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Chased by “Aggressive Paparazzi” for Two Hours Last Night

The couple was involved in a “near catastrophic car chase,” they said in a statement.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 @ 11:15AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys
Photo:

getty images

Just hours after Meghan Markle took the stage to accept her Women of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual gala, she and Prince Harry were reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic car chase,” according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.

In a statement obtained by CNN, the spokesperson shared that both the couple and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were in the vehicle when the dangerous incident took place, lasting over “two hours” in total.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the statement read. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

rince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards

getty images

While the statement added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public,” it also reiterated that this distinction “should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The spokesperson concluded, “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

According to People, the trio was on their way to a friend's private residence after the event when "half a dozen blacked out vehicles pursued their car, running red lights, reversing down a one-way street, driving on the sidewalk, driving while on the phone and taking photographs in their attempts to take photos of the couple and Doria."

The chase took place after the duchess was honored at the Women of Vision gala for "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls," according to the foundation, where she and Prince Harry were heavily photographed by paparazzi when entering and exiting the event.

During a press conference held on Wednesday afternoon, New York City Mayor Eric Adams commented on the incident, saying that public safety should always be paramount, not nabbing the perfect paparazzi shot.

“Paparazzi … they want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story. But public safety must always be at the forefront. It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this, and something to happen to them as well," he said. "So, I think it can be extremely irresponsible … it was a bit reckless and irresponsible.”

Related Articles
woman of Vision Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger
Meghan Markle Wore a Glitzy Gold Gown With a Subtle Cut-Out to Accept Her Woman of Vision Award
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Sources Say Prince William Won’t Be Inviting His Brother Harry to His Coronation
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s Late-Night Recording Studio Date Unofficially Confirmed That They’re Very Much Official
Amal Clooney and George Clooney The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Amal Clooney Wore a Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With an Edgy Detail For a Date Night With George
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
eva mendes ken tshirt
Eva Mendes Proved That She's Just Like All of Us By Wearing a T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling's Face on It
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spoke To Teens About Social Media and Mental Health
jennifer Lopez mothers day purple sundress
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Springiest Floral Sundress While Celebrating Mother's Day With Ben Affleck and Their Moms
Prince William, Prince of Wales
Prince William's Coronation Will Reportedly Be More "Modern"
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wore Matching 'Matrix'-Inspired Looks During Their Most Recent Date Night
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Gave a Sweet Shoutout to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, RZA
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrated Their Son RZA's 1st Birthday With the Cutest Family Photos
Things Are Reportedly "Not Just Platonic" Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Things Are Reportedly "Not Just Platonic" Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Wore Nothing Underneath Her Red Chanel Tweed Jacket at the 2023 ACM Awards
The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out