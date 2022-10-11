Meghan Markle Explains How Prince Harry Encouraged Her to Seek Help at Her “Worst Point”

Meghan Markle is opening up about the ways Prince Harry supported her through periods of declining mental health.

On the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex discussed “The Decoding of Crazy”' with special guests actress Constance Wu, comedian Jenny Slate, and Bollywood star Deepik Padukone. When speaking with Padukone, Markle got candid about finally seeking help at her “worst point.”

“I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman," Meghan said. "She didn't know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, "Hi," and I'm introducing myself … And she could hear the dire state that I was in."

Meghan continued, “But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it."

Earlier in the episode, the duchess also took time to explain her disdain for the label “crazy” and its frequent use. “I feel pretty strongly about this word … this label: ‘crazy,’” Meghan said. “The way that it's thrown around so casually and the damage it's wrought on society and women everywhere — from relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined.”

“The stigma surrounding the word, it also has this silencing effect,” she explained. “This effect where women experiencing real mental health issues, they get scared, they stay quiet, they internalize and repress for far too long."