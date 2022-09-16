Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly “Furious” Over Archie and Lilibet’s Denied HRH Status

It means the children won’t receive royal security.

September 16, 2022
Just days after tensions between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family seemed to be easing, a new tiff involving the Sussexes and their children has come to light.

Although the duke and duchess’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted prince and princess titles following Queen Elizabeth’s death and King Charles III’s ascent to the throne, the couple recently learned that their kids will not receive HRH designation — a status reserved only for direct descendants of "His Royal Highness" that affords its recipients a certain level of security when in the U.K.

The issue of security — or lack thereof — has served as a major point of contention between the Sussexes and the royal family in the past, and the recent snub has only upset the parents-of-two even further, according to The Sun. “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” a source told the publication. 

“There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died,” the source continued. “But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”

The source then explained that the reasoning behind the denial of the young royals’ HRH status has to do entirely with Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from their royal duties in March 2020. “That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals,” the source said.

