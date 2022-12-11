Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos in New Netflix Teaser

And reminisced about their "fun" first dance.

December 11, 2022
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty

The second set of episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries is almost here. After catching viewers up to the eve of their royal wedding in the third episode, a new trailer just dropped for the final three segments, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's private reception. 

As unseen photos from their wedding day flashed across the screen, Meghan and Harry began to reminisce about their first dance as a married couple. "I just really wanted the music to be fun," Meghan said in the clip. "Even our first dance." The Sussexes chose the "Land of 1000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett. "That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great," Meghan continued.

Candid snapshots showed the couple dancing, as well as posing for pictures with guests — including Meghan's former BFF Jessica Mulroney and actresses Abigail Spencer and Janina Gavanker. 

As it turns out, Meghan and Harry's first dance song wasn't what everyone originally thought. Shortly after their wedding day, it was reported that the pair danced to Meghan's "happy song" — Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Then, two years later, royal experts and authors of the biography Finding Freedom Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed that the duke and duchess chose a different Wilson Pickett song, titled "I'm In Love."

