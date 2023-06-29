Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Officially Out of Frogmore Cottage After Being "Evicted" by King Charles

The royal real estate game keeps getting more and more complicated.

Published on June 29, 2023 @ 12:05PM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving
Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't the only royals with real estate on the mindPage Six reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially out of Frogmore Cottage, even after having decamped for California in 2020. Even though they weren't using it, Frogmore Cottage (which sits pretty on the property of Windsor estate) was their official residence in the U.K. Harry was just there, staying in the cottage back in April when he was across the pond dealing with legal issues with tabloid publishers and his phone hacking scandal. 

Page Six notes that King Charles "evicted" the couple after Harry's memoir, Spare, hit shelves. While there hasn't been a royal proclamation about what'll happen to the property now that Harry and Meghan are out, rumors are swirling about a shuffle involving Prince Andrew, who currently lives at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Even though sources have denied it, William and Kate might be looking to get into those digs, since their current residence, Adelaide Cottage, only has four bedrooms and they're reportedly looking to upgrade.

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.,” a source told The Sun back in March.

Andrew also reportedly offered Frogmore Cottage to his daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, after the birth of their second son, Ernest.

“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” the source told The Sun. “But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

“For now, Andrew has got one over his brother and we will see how long it lasts,” a royal source told P6.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa

Eviction and all, Harry and Meghan don't seem to be bothered by the news.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” an insider told Page Six. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.” To top it all off, the source finished, saying Harry and Markle “seemed to be in extremely good spirits” after the book's release.

