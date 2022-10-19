Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Reportedly Lose Their Titles Altogether if They "Tarnish" the Royals in Their Upcoming Projects

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal titles could potentially be in jeopardy. The couple's children, Lilibet and Archie, are still awaiting their prince and princess status (King Charles III is reportedly holding off until the release of the Sussex's Netflix docuseries). But now royal expert and author Katie Nicholl thinks Meghan and Harry could face a demotion if their upcoming projects "tarnish" the royals' reputation.

During a GB News broadcast (per Express) Nicholls revealed that the "issue of titles is up for discussion." For starters, Llibet and Archie would not receive prince or princess monikers if the Sussexes are "seen to be tarnishing the institution" with Harry's memoir or their joint Netflix series. But "there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan's titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy."

Nicholl added, "We could be prepared to see the king's ruthless side. Charles is not going to stand back and let his family or the institution or the reputation of the crown — which is everything to him— be tarnished. Certainly not by two members of the family."

Of course, Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal positions in 2020, but have maintained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex prefix.

Harry pushed back the release of his memoir after Queen Elizabeth's passing for unknown reasons, and now Daily Mail reports that the show could also be delayed not because of family drama but due to Netflix'sThe Crown. England's Prime Minister John Major is currently in talks with production of the hit show about inaccuracies, prompting the halt of the docuseries which will also live on Netflix.