Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles

It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, have officially adopted the "prince" and "princess" titles. While confirming Lilibet's christening (an affair that the royal family opted to skip), a spokesperson for the family used the young royal's formal title. "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," the representative told People. According to the publication, the titles will be used in formal settings and not everyday use.

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Archie and Lilibet became direct descendants to the throne, awarding them with the titles "prince" and "princess" thanks to a rule put in place by King George V in 1917. But the decision was ultimately one for King Charles to make, and he was dragging his feet to first see how the royal family faired in the Sussexes' various projects.

"It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show," a source told Vanity Fair at the time. As of September — around the time of Charles's ascent to the throne — the kids were still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the line of succession.

Getty Images

The kids' lack of HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) designation has always been somewhat of a touchy subject matter for Meghan and Harry. With HRH status comes more security detailing, so without that title, the kids have a lesser level of protection. “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” a source told The Sun.

Despite rising tensions in the family after the release of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary, the debut of the prince's book Spare, and an eviction from Frogmore Cottage, it seems Charles is attempting to make amends. In addition to granting Archie and Lilibet the prince and princess titles, Harry and Meghan have officially been invited to the king's coronation in May — via email, but nonetheless. It is still unclear if the Sussexes will RSVP "yes."

