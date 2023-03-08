Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles

Seems like King Charles is trying to play nice.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 @ 10:58AM
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie South Africa Visit
Photo:

Getty Images

It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, have officially adopted the "prince" and "princess" titles. While confirming Lilibet's christening (an affair that the royal family opted to skip), a spokesperson for the family used the young royal's formal title. "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," the representative told People. According to the publication, the titles will be used in formal settings and not everyday use.

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Archie and Lilibet became direct descendants to the throne, awarding them with the titles "prince" and "princess" thanks to a rule put in place by King George V in 1917. But the decision was ultimately one for King Charles to make, and he was dragging his feet to first see how the royal family faired in the Sussexes' various projects.

"It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show," a source told Vanity Fair at the time. As of September — around the time of Charles's ascent to the throne — the kids were still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the line of succession.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Getty Images

The kids' lack of HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) designation has always been somewhat of a touchy subject matter for Meghan and Harry. With HRH status comes more security detailing, so without that title, the kids have a lesser level of protection. “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” a source told The Sun.

Despite rising tensions in the family after the release of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary, the debut of the prince's book Spare, and an eviction from Frogmore Cottage, it seems Charles is attempting to make amends. In addition to granting Archie and Lilibet the prince and princess titles, Harry and Meghan have officially been invited to the king's coronation in May — via email, but nonetheless. It is still unclear if the Sussexes will RSVP "yes."

Related Articles
Princes William and Harry Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Queen Elizabeth death
The Royal Family Skipped Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite an Invitation From Harry and Meghan
Fergie and Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Says She and Princess Diana Would Have Friendly "Granny-Offs" If She Were Still Alive
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, King Charles
King Charles Has Officially Invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to His Coronation
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly "OK" With Moving Out of Frogmore Cottage
Prince William and Harry 2018 Royal Air Force Buckingham Palace
Prince William Reportedly "Feels Strongly" About Harry Not Attending the Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Autumn Tour Australia 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Confirmed Their Eviction From Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles Is Reportedly Evicting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry Gaelic Athletic Association Ireland 2018
Prince Harry Said Meghan Markle Is His "Favorite Smell" in a Never-Before-Seen Interview
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Meghan Markle Titanic Belfast Northern Ireland 2018
Meghan Markle Showed Her Passion for the Perfect Latte in a New Instagram Reel
Prince William and Prince Harry 2018 Greenhouse Sports Centre
The Palace Thinks It’s About Time for Princes William and Harry to Make Up
Prince Harry, Prince Charles
King Charles Reportedly Wants Prince Harry "Back in the Family"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Officially Been Invited to King Charles's Coronation Yet
Royal Family
Royal Insiders Describe the Family Tension Post-'Spare' as "Ghastly"
Prince Harry 2018 Gaelic Athletic Association
Prince Harry Looks Happy and Healthy in a New Charity Video
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Received "No Apology" From the Royal Family