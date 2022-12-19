Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Expecting an Apology from the Royal Family

It's (not) too late to apologize.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 @ 05:22PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Looks 2021 New York City One World Observatory at One World Observatory
Photo:

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their tell-all, six-part Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, which detailed the husband-and-wife duo's love story, as well as their many quandaries with the royal family and British tabloids that eventually led to their exit from the institution and their senior royal roles.

Now, a source is telling The Sunday Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to “sit down with the royal family” to receive some compassion for what they've been through, as well as an apology. But another insider told the outlet that Meghan and Harry should not hold their breath.

“If they want to get in touch with the king, they know where he lives," a courtier allegedly told the publication. “We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless. Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn’t to respond.”

Another source close to the couple told The Sunday Times that "Nothing like that was ever done when Prince Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

The Times also reported that the couple is still invited to King Charles's coronation next year, though neither party has confirmed.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle White Coat Prince Harry Holding Hands 2020 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Releasing Another Docu-Series Before the End of the Year
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Released Their 2022 Christmas Card
Tyler Perry Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Tyler Perry Shared His Reaction to Becoming Lilibet Diana's Godfather
Meghan and Harry
"Harry & Meghan" Documentary Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Meghan Markle From Her Pregnancy
Prince William Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Won't Watch Meghan and Harry's Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince Harry Said Prince William "Screamed and Shouted" at Him Over Royal Exit
Kate Middleton Lilac Dress 2021 Earthshot
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Indeed a "Hugger"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2022 United Nations Headquarters New York City
Netflix Just Dropped the Trailer for Volume II of "Harry & Meghan"
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos in New Netflix Teaser
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Asking for "Privacy" After Netflix Documentary Backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Black and White Photo Netflix Documentary
The 7 Revelations We Learned from Volume I of 'Harry & Meghan'
TBT: Prince Harry & Cressida Bonas
TBT: Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas's Nicknames for Each Other Were "Barbie" and "Ken"
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Archie and His Adorable American Accent Made an Appearance in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle White Dress 2022 New York Gala
Meghan Markle Looked Angelic in a White Off-the-Shoulder Dress for "Date Night" With Prince Harry
Prince William Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize 2022
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
Meghan Markle Prince Harry greet wellwishers at windsor palace
Netflix Shared a New Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries