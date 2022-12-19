Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Expecting an Apology from the Royal Family

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their tell-all, six-part Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, which detailed the husband-and-wife duo's love story, as well as their many quandaries with the royal family and British tabloids that eventually led to their exit from the institution and their senior royal roles.

Now, a source is telling The Sunday Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to “sit down with the royal family” to receive some compassion for what they've been through, as well as an apology. But another insider told the outlet that Meghan and Harry should not hold their breath.

“If they want to get in touch with the king, they know where he lives," a courtier allegedly told the publication. “We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless. Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn’t to respond.”

Another source close to the couple told The Sunday Times that "Nothing like that was ever done when Prince Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

The Times also reported that the couple is still invited to King Charles's coronation next year, though neither party has confirmed.