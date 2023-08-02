Meghan Markle Will Have a Special Role at This Year’s Invictus Games

The 2023 event will mark her and Prince Harry's first joint appearance since May.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sitting at 2017 Invictus Games
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's “near catastrophic car chase" in May, the former royals have been laying fairly low. But now, the husband-and-wife duo will be making their return to the public eye as a couple during the Invictus Games this September. And once again, Markle will bring her own personal flair to the event — in addition to being Harry's doting wife.

Last year, the duchess introduced her husband with a sweet tribute during the opening ceremony (and a bout of PDA). This year, she'll be closing out the two-week competition with a "very emotional" presentation with Harry delivering a closing speech, according to German newspaper Rheinische Post (per the Daily Mail). The games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 9 through 16.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Walking at 2020 Invictus Games

Getty Images

The prince and former member of the British Army founded the adaptive sports games back in 2014 for wounded veterans. Harry and Meghan even made their first official public appearance as a couple at the Toronto Games in 2017. During the 2022 games, which were held in The Netherlands, Harry spoke to People about the significance the Invictus Games have in their relationship.

"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," he told the outlet at the time. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything."

