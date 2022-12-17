Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Released Their 2022 Christmas Card

It's that time of year again, when the British royal family wishes everyone a happy holiday season with an annual Christmas card. And this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went the eco-friendly route and sent out a paperless version.



On Friday, the Sussexes revealed their 2022 holiday card, which featured a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City earlier this month. "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," they wrote. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

Missing from the snapshot was Harry and Meghan's two children — Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet Diana. However, royal fans got plenty of never-before-seen glimpses at the two youngsters throughout their parents' new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In the first set of episodes, Archie and Lili made a series of adorable appearances in private family videos and photos shared by Meghan and Harry. One scene showed Harry and Archie sharing a sweet father-son moment as they watched hummingbirds fly around them outside, while Lilibet also made plenty of cute cameos shown through footage of Harry reading her a story on his lap and photos taken in her nursery.



Describing his children's physical features, Harry compared Lili to her late grandmother Princess Diana. "She's very Spencer-like," he said, revealing she has the "same blue eyes" as his mother. Archie, on the other hand, Harry says, took after Meghan.