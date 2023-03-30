Meghan Markle Can Now Add Award-Winning Podcaster to Her Résumé

Published on March 30, 2023
Meghan Markle is receiving well-deserved accolades for her critically acclaimed podcast series Archetypes. The Spotify podcast — which hit the platform back in August and had a star-studded guest roster including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, Issa Rae, Ziwe, and more — is being recognized by the prestigious by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards.

According to People, the Gracies celebrate outstanding programming and individual women in the news and entertainment industry. Archetypes was named a digital media national winner, along with Katie Couric for her show Next Question and Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy. Markle posted a thank you to on the Achewell Foundation website.

"Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor," the statement read. "This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."

Meghan Markle 'Archetypes' Podcast

Spotify

The Gracies also nominated a slew of television national winners, including Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amanda Seyfried, Ava DuVernay, and Ziwe. A gala will be held for winners at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 23. Local and student winners will be honored at a Gracie Awards luncheon on June 20 in New York City.

Archetypes also received some love at the People's Choice Awards in December. The show won the award for pop podcast of 2022. "Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," Meghan said in a statement at the time. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

She added, "It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life."

