Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That Elevates Any Outfit — and You Can Shop the Style Starting at $19

Despite the continued popularity of sneakers — with a new one emerging as the “It” shoe every year — they’re not really for me. In all of their iterations, from the trending Adidas Sambas to classic white Nikes, I fall somewhere between “eh” and “meh.” I’m not unaware of how stylish the shoes can be, but as someone who identifies more as a try-hard than a naturally “cool” girl, the idea of finishing off a polished outfit with a pair of rugged tennis shoes doesn’t sit right with me.

Nonetheless, I’m not exempt from craving comfort — going so far as donning a pair of Crocs for everyday errands — and just this week, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of shoes that reminded me looking elevated doesn’t have to mean wearing sky-high heels. While in Los Angeles, Markle paired her cashmere coat with stylish, but simple Valentino mules. The easy-on, easy-off shoes have long been a practical wardrobe staple; they’re as easy as a sneaker, but offer the same elegance of a dress shoe, taking a pair of jeans and a T-shirt from “I threw this on” to “I crafted a look,” while also pairing perfectly with trousers, dresses, and everything in-between.

As we head into spring, swap out your winter boots for one of these Markle-inspired mules, with prices starting at just $19.

Musshoe’s mules are available in 34 different colors, including classics like white — à la Meghan Markle — nude, and black, as well as more vibrant, spring-ready shades like vibrant yellow and soft pink. Similar to Markle’s Valentino mules, this $37 pick also features an outfit-elevating gold detail. Out of the 1,500-plus five-star ratings, many shoppers rave that they’re cute, comfy, and even look like Gucci. “They are extremely comfortable and I get so many compliments,” said one customer.

Amazon

But if comfort is your top priority, there are few options better than this pick from Vivaia, an InStyle-loved brand that makes a heel so comfortable, our editor was able to wear it for over 12 hours. The brand’s Elsie mule, which shoppers call, “so comfortable and stylish” features a chic pointed-toe and bow detail, and is available in five colorways. It’s also crafted out of an antimicrobial, breathable fabric and includes a deodorizing insole for all-day freshness. And like all of the brand’s shoes, they’re designed to feel like a sneaker without looking like one, with a bouncy, dual-layered foam support system.

Vivaia

If you’re all about the details, Linea Paolo’s pointed-toe mules are a must-have, featuring a chunky, monochromatic chain just above the midpoint of the foot. This shoe’s exterior is designed out of durable leather, with one shopper noting that it’s “very well made.” And thanks to the foam-cushioned footbed, others describe the feel as “so comfy.”

Nordstrom

Comfort doesn’t automatically equate to sneakers — this spring, we’re taking a page out of Meghan Markle’s book and slipping on a pair of easy, outfit-elevating mules instead.

