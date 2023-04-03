Meghan Markle Is Adding Another Award to Her Already Impressive Collection

Meghan Markle is gearing up to add yet another achievement to her already-stacked résumé. On May 16, the duchess will be honored with the Woman of Vision Award at Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala. Each year the gala honors feminists, activists, and advocates who move the needle to ignite change. This year's gala, "Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power" will mark the 50th anniversary of the country's oldest women's foundation.

Markle will receive the award for "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls," according to a press release. The award will be presented by famed women's activist Gloria Steinem, who co-founded the organization. This year's additional honorees include Wanda Irving, Kimberly Inez McGuire, LaTosha Brown, Olivia Julianna. Podcaster Danielle Moodie will host the evening with performances from Sweet Honey in the Rock and DJ Mary Mac.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,” Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, said in a statement. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, and Olivia are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Past honorees include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former Editor-In-Chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and more.

According to the press release, the Women of Vision Awards is the foundation's largest annual fundraising event. Since its inception 50 years ago, the Ms. Foundation has invested over $90 million in grassroots initiatives that fight for gender equity and supported more than 1,600 grassroots organizations.