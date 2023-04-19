Here's the Real Reason Meghan Markle Isn't Attending the Coronation

Their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, aren't the only reason she's skipping the big day.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 12:32PM
Meghan Markle
Photo:

Getty Images

After months of speculation, the royal family confirmed that Prince Harry would, in fact, be attending his father King Charles's coronation, though his wife Meghan Markle would remain in the rolling hills of California with the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet (after all, Archie's 4th birthday that weekend). Some reports noted that their kids' exclusion from the festivities contributed to Meghan's decision to skip the big day, but a source close to the couple told People that the media and wide-spread scrutiny also had something to do with Meghan's decision.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," the insider said. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that using the children as her reason was "an elegant solution," and Archie's birthday "gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come."

Meghan Markle, King Charles, Princes Harry and William

Getty Images

Another friend told the publication that while Charles is "pleased" with Harry's RSVP, there most likely won't be that reconciliation everyone has been hoping for. "At this point, it's become so personal," the source said.  "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

A palace insider added, "It would have been quite significant if Harry hadn't attended his father's coronation, but I'm not surprised Meghan isn't going given the circumstances."

And although Harry probably won't have a large role in the coronation (including the coveted balcony appearance), he "will happily go along with whatever the plan is."

Last week, royal expert Jennie Bond commended Harry for making the decision to attend. "Now that we know that he's coming, I'm very glad that he is coming to what is probably the most important day in his father's life — it would have been churlish not to do so," Bond told OK!.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Still Feels "Betrayed" by Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Sarah Ferguson "marlowe" premiere
King Charles Reportedly Didn't Invite Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson to the Coronation
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Here's How Kate Middleton and Prince William Really Feel About Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Isn't Going to the Coronation
Prince Harry queen elizabeth funeral
The Possibility of Prince Harry Getting Stripped of His Title Is Reportedly Being "Discussed at the Highest Level"
Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William (R) and Prince Harry (L)
King Charles Reportedly Wanted Princes Harry and William to Have Completely Different Names
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Missed the Deadline to RSVP for the Coronation
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton Reportedly Found Windsor Walkabout With Megan and Harry to Be "One of the Hardest Things"
meghan markle prince harry prince william kate middleton balcony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at King Charles III's Coronation
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Concerned That Prince Harry and Meghan Could "Overshadow" King Charles at His Coronation
Meghan Markle 2022 Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle Is Adding Another Award to Her Already Impressive Collection
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Can Now Add Award-Winning Podcaster to Her Résumé
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Archie and Lilibet Reportedly Haven't Been Invited to King Charles's Coronation Yet
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That's a Must-Have for Spring
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That Elevates Any Outfit — and You Can Shop the Style Starting at $19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie South Africa Visit
Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles