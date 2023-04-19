Here's the Real Reason Meghan Markle Isn't Attending the Coronation

After months of speculation, the royal family confirmed that Prince Harry would, in fact, be attending his father King Charles's coronation, though his wife Meghan Markle would remain in the rolling hills of California with the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet (after all, Archie's 4th birthday that weekend). Some reports noted that their kids' exclusion from the festivities contributed to Meghan's decision to skip the big day, but a source close to the couple told People that the media and wide-spread scrutiny also had something to do with Meghan's decision.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," the insider said. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that using the children as her reason was "an elegant solution," and Archie's birthday "gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come."

Getty Images

Another friend told the publication that while Charles is "pleased" with Harry's RSVP, there most likely won't be that reconciliation everyone has been hoping for. "At this point, it's become so personal," the source said. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

A palace insider added, "It would have been quite significant if Harry hadn't attended his father's coronation, but I'm not surprised Meghan isn't going given the circumstances."

And although Harry probably won't have a large role in the coronation (including the coveted balcony appearance), he "will happily go along with whatever the plan is."

Last week, royal expert Jennie Bond commended Harry for making the decision to attend. "Now that we know that he's coming, I'm very glad that he is coming to what is probably the most important day in his father's life — it would have been churlish not to do so," Bond told OK!.