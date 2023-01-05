Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"

Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to Daily Mail, the disagreement occurred in the days leading up to Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding when Markle reportedly suggested Middleton had “baby brain because of her hormones” while she was pregnant with Prince Louis. A source for the publication said this comment upset the Princess of Wales, who then saw that Meghan was “reprimanded.”

“In the book, Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset,” the source revealed. “Meghan said that Kate must have ''baby brain because of her hormones.” The source continued, “It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the royal family.”

“The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn't her fault, but it doesn't exactly make her look very good either,” the source added.

The memoir’s latest teaser comes shortly ahead of the premiere of two sit-down interviews set to air on CBS and ITV on Jan. 8, where Prince Harry will open up about his relationship with the royal family like never before.