Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Go-To Spring Jacket That Was Discontinued — but Now It's Back With a New Look

Between King Charles' coronation and the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, all eyes are on the royals now more than ever. While many royal looks recently have included big hats and high heels, I’ve been drawn to Meghan Markle’s more simple, practical looks. From her pastel two-piece suit set to her chic mules, I’ve been adding many of her ‘fits to my spring-summer moodboard. Though she wasn't at the coronation to give me more inspiration, the Duchess of Sussex instead was seen hiking following the royal crowning in a perfect-for-spring rain jacket that she’s been wearing for years.

Markle’s original J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket has been sold out on several occasions (usually after she was spotted in it), and then it disappeared for a while after J.Crew quietly discontinued it. Now, the brand has re-released the jacket with a fresh new look — and it's currently on sale. It comes in an inclusive size range of 3XS through 3XL, and has fit options of petite, classic, and tall. You can also customize the fit with the adjustable elastic bungee at the waist to give a bit more shape to the straight silhouette. The wind-proof piece is made of a water-repellent fabric and is available in blue, green, black, and beige colors. It also features a longer hem in the back for extra coverage and splash protection, a snap closure over a hidden zipper, flap welt pockets, and a hood with an extended collar, making it suitable for windy weather.

Paired with a V-neck T-shirt, black leggings, chunky blue socks, and hiking shoes, Markle styled the army green jacket around her waist, presumably in anticipation of misty weather. And while you may think this sounds standard for what someone may wear on a hike, Markle took it up a notch with the details; she accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, a neck scarf, and a hat — she even makes hiking feel like a royal affair.

I often find myself taking inspiration from the actress-turned-duchess, but in this case, I have been wearing a similar lightweight jacket for over a decade. With early 2000s trends making a comeback, it was only a matter of time before the anorak-style jacket I wore religiously in 2013 made a resurgence. I recently replaced my well-loved jacket from high school with this $50 Shacket Jacket by Shekiss on Amazon. Similar to the J. Crew style Markle wore, this jacket features a front zip design, an adjustable hoodie, a cinchable waist, and more pockets than one could ask for. Right now, you can snag it on sale for just $50.

