Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance on Her Friend's Instagram Story

The royals really are just like us.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 02:58PM
Before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, she spearheaded a lifestyle blog called The Tig — and regularly appeared on social media. That changed when she nabbed her prince charming and became a bonafide duchess, which came with a set of rules about being active on Instagram. Even now, after stepping away from her role as a senior royal, Meghan's been especially low-key on Instagram, keeping things neat and tidy through her Archewell accounts, but thanks to her friend Kadi Lee, eagle-eyed royal fans got a glimpse of Meg that reminded everyone that's she's really just one of us.

Meghan appeared on the Highbrow Hippie Instagram Story, sitting alongside Lee and poet Cleo Wade. All three had huge smiles and Lee captioned the post, "Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. missing sweet @sergenormant." Serge Normant famously styled Meghan's hair for her wedding. In the snapshot, Meghan had on a low-key outfit that included a blank tank top and delicate gold necklaces.

Meghan Markle HighbrowHippie

Instagram/HighbrowHippie

Entertainment Tonight reports that the birthday celebrations may have coincided with Meghan's actual birthday on Aug. 4. (Kadi's big day was in July, which could explain the "belated" celebrations.) In addition to the casual girls' lunch, Meghan has been celebrating with a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, dinner with friends — and Prince Harry — at Tre Lune Ristorante in Montecito, and undoubtedly some quality time with her kids Archie and Lilibet. 

Today, Netflix announced that Meghan and Harry's next project, Heart of Invictus, will arrive on Aug. 30 after being announced way back in April 2021. 

