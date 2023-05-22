I Can’t Stop Thinking About Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out Gemstone Hoops, So I Found 10 Similar Pairs

And they start at just $14.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities.
Published on May 22, 2023

When Meghan Markle arrived at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City last Tuesday, she stunned. Donning a mid-length, strapless, metallic gold dress by Johanna Ortiz that included a small (but sexy) keyhole cut-out, our eyes were on her and her alone (sorry, Harry). And she smartly let the dress speak for itself, opting for simple styling that included strappy heels and loose curls. But despite that gravitational-like pull towards the dress itself, we couldn’t help but also notice the small but dazzling earrings that made the look feel complete.

Markle’s finishing touch was a pair of eye-catching hoops from J.Crew, a brand she’s been wearing on repeat. The pair featured gemstones laid into the wide gold earrings, adding a little more glamor to the otherwise staple accessory. Unfortunately for anyone looking to grab her exact pair, the hoops are sold out. Luckily, we found 10 similar styles designed to give a touch of elegance to any outfit, with prices starting at just $14.

At Amazon, you can pick up a similar — though slightly more colorful — style for just $14. These earrings are designed out of brass and include wide cubic zirconia gemstones across the front of the hoop. They are available in a number of metal and gemstone combinations, including a silver pair paired with larger, more spring-y stones.

Huggie Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Also at Amazon is AceLay’s sterling silver earrings plated in 14-karat gold, which have racked up more than 1,000 five-star ratings. Like Markle’s, this pick boasts a series of clear, diamond-inspired gems, though it’s also available in five other colorways. Shoppers rave that the cubic zirconia stones “sparkle like real diamonds.” And one person wrote that they were “thrilled” with the “elegant and not gaudy” style that they describe as “perfect” for everyday wear as well as how the affordable hoops didn’t cause any ear irritation. 

AceLay 14k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Kendra Scott’s Jack Huggie Earrings are perhaps the closest to Markle’s J.Crew pair, with a wide, thick hoop lined with five crystals. The gold and clear crystal pair have a limited stock, but the multi-colored pair is still available and just $55. One Amazon shopper described the “stylish” huggies as “small enough that the diamonds look real,” while another person wrote that, like all of Kendra Scott’s products, these too are “pretty” and “good quality.”

Kendra Scott Jack Huggie Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

And if you’re wanting to be a little less frugal, you can always grab this pair of Swarovski crystal hoops while they’re on sale for $116 at Bloomingdales. This style is available in green and gold — a personal favorite given the popularity of emerald in the last year —  as well as blue and silver. At Nordstrom, one shopper described the pair as having a “gorgeous sparkle,” adding that they have been a “big fan of Swarovski for many years” and that this pair “makes for yet another piece of gorgeous jewelry” in their collection.

Swarovski Matrix Baguette Color Crystal Hoop Earrings

Bloomingdale's

Shop now: $116 (Originally $165); bloomingdales.com

Achieve Markle’s glitzy but refined look with a pair of these lookalike earrings.

Dvacaman Small 14K Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

"Oh SHE Fancy" 1" Hoops

Melinda Maria

Shop now: $75; melindamaria.com

Adriana Orsini Jazz Deco 18K Gold-Plated & Cubic Zirconia Huggie Hoops

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $185; saksfifthavenue.com

