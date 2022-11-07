Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.

Sean explains that Meghan had a "dramatic change of heart regarding titles."

"Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles. After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her, but for both her children, too," he said. "Meghan became very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominantly Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. After this, Meghan realized how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles."

When she spoke to Oprah, Meghan insisted that no matter what, she would always just be Meghan — and a mom. At the time, she brushed off all the pomp and circumstance, saying, “all the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have. I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess — I’ve always still just been Meghan, right? I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that.”



“It’s really down to the fact that, after befriending Beatrice and Eugenie, she saw how useful those titles are to them,” Sean added, noting that at major events, Prince Harry and Meghan are still introduced as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The issue of titles has been in the headlines lately, especially after sources close to the royals explained that King Charles may not honor his grandchildren with titles.

Royal author Tom Bower told OK that "[Charles] has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned them that if they go ahead, they will find themselves ostracized in a way they cannot believe. And so they are worried."

Bower finished with a warning of sorts to the Sussexes, explaining, “I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the royal family. But they have also got to consider their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be taken away by Charles if they misbehave.”

