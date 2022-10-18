Meghan Markle Says She Was “Objectified” and Told to “Suck It In” While Working on 'Deal or No Deal'

She recounted her time on the show during the latest episode of "Archetypes."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 09:30AM
Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal
Photo:

Getty Images

Meghan Markle isn’t holding back when it comes to recounting her “short stint” as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal in 2006 — and she’s opening up about how she hopes her daughter Lilibet doesn’t follow in her footsteps.

On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Archetypes, Markle sat down with special guest Paris Hilton to chat about “Breaking Down the Bimbo” where she revealed that a recent encounter with the game show “brought back a lot of memories.”

“There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like,” Markle said of her time on the show, adding that girls would line up before tapings at stations where they would put on lashes, get extensions put in, or add padding to their bras. “It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains.”

“When I look back at that time, I'll never forget this one detail,” Meghan said. “Because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she'd be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'”

Meghan Markle Spotify Archetypes Podcast Art
Spotify

The duchess said she ended up quitting Deal or No Deal, explaining, “I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there,” she shared. “I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype."

Later in the podcast, Meghan also got candid about her hopes for her and Prince Harry’s 1-year-old daughter Lilibet: “I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things.”

