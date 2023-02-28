One sure-fire way to get your business off the ground? Enlist the Duchess of Sussex. It's easier said than done, but one coffee company caught the eye of Meghan Markle and now, the royal is an investor in their company. Instant latte company Clevr started in 2016 and business is booming thanks to the duchess. The company shared their full story in a recent Instagram Reel.

Co-founder Hannah Mendoza recalled how she and her partners started the super-food latte company with a homemade coffee bar. "Three years ago, everything changed," Mendoza explained before sharing a clip of Markle sipping their product from a mug. "None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes. Not only did she love the product, but she was extremely passionate about supporting female founders, our sustainable sourcing and our food justice giveback."



She added, "Meghan ended up becoming our first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate." At the time of the investment, Markle shared a press release, obtained by People, explaining her involvement. "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," the statement read. "I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

Clevrblends/Instagram

Of course, once the coffee brand had Markle's stamp of approval, business started booming, especially after Markle gifted a few bags of the holistic-inspired mix to her famous friends, like Oprah Winfrey.

"She even sent our turmeric latte to friends," Mendoza explained in Monday's video, which captured several instances of Markle working closely with her. "And a few days later, I open my phone to see Oprah herself making our Golden SuperLatte in her own kitchen. No big deal. We lost it. Our small but mighty team was 100% not ready for this and ended up selling out for two months."

Clevrblends/Instagram

Over the last couple years, the company says Markle's generous contribution and involvement in the brand has helped them to grow exponentially: they've sold over six million lattes and achieved coveted shelf-space in retail. "We owe so much of that to the power of women uplifting women," concluded Mendoza.

This isn't the first time the duchess has shown her support for causes close to her heart. Back in October, Markle wore a T-shirt to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran. The tee was emblazoned with the Farsi words "زن زندگی آزادی," which means "Women, Life, Freedom," according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.