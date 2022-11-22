Meghan Markle Revealed the Cute Childhood Nickname Her Mom Still Calls Her Today

Meghan Markle is a woman of many nicknames. Aside from the obvious Duchess of Sussex title (which she’s currently fighting to keep ahold of), the former actress has gone by a multitude of monikers throughout her time in the spotlight — including “Princess of Montecito” and the surprisingly meaningful “Tungsten.” Her latest addition to the list? One childhood pet name with an even more sentimental history.

On Tuesday’s episode of Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, the duchess sat down with Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and trans actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to talk about different “labels” given to women. Throughout the conversation, where they touched on the double standard between men's and women’s sexuality, the guests also discussed getting “stuck” with nicknames throughout their lives.

“As a child, you come up with nicknames but you don't know how much of an impact they have on other people,” Rodriguez said. “​​And also how people get stuck in that nickname. They get stuck in the name that, you know, they've been calling you.”

“Yes, exactly. My mom still calls me Flower,” Meghan revealed, referencing her mother, Doria Ragland. Michaela then asked if Markle still loves the pet name, to which she replied, “I do! I'll be a 41-year-old flower, that's fine.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the duchess also opened up about one piece of advice that always reminds her to be easier on herself. After explaining the meaning behind a piece of artwork she owns that says “Human kind — be both,” Markle started thinking about “other types of wordplay” that she “resonates with.”

“I specifically was thinking about something that I was told many years ago. You're not just a human being, you're a human just being,” she shared. “Now, the woman who told me this was trying to remind me to just be easier on myself, sort of in the same vein of saying don't let perfect be the enemy of good. Well, this is just another version of that same ilk of advice, you're human, just being.”