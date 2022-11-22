Meghan Markle Revealed the Cute Childhood Nickname Her Mom Still Calls Her Today

The sweet moniker has stood the test of time.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 @ 09:37AM
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Royal wedding
Photo:

Getty Images

Meghan Markle is a woman of many nicknames. Aside from the obvious Duchess of Sussex title (which she’s currently fighting to keep ahold of), the former actress has gone by a multitude of monikers throughout her time in the spotlight — including “Princess of Montecito” and the surprisingly meaningful “Tungsten.” Her latest addition to the list? One childhood pet name with an even more sentimental history.

On Tuesday’s episode of Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, the duchess sat down with Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and trans actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to talk about different “labels” given to women. Throughout the conversation, where they touched on the double standard between men's and women’s sexuality, the guests also discussed getting “stuck” with nicknames throughout their lives.

“As a child, you come up with nicknames but you don't know how much of an impact they have on other people,” Rodriguez said. “​​And also how people get stuck in that nickname. They get stuck in the name that, you know, they've been calling you.”

“Yes, exactly. My mom still calls me Flower,” Meghan revealed, referencing her mother, Doria Ragland. Michaela then asked if Markle still loves the pet name, to which she replied, “I do! I'll be a 41-year-old flower, that's fine.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the duchess also opened up about one piece of advice that always reminds her to be easier on herself. After explaining the meaning behind a piece of artwork she owns that says “Human kind — be both,” Markle started thinking about “other types of wordplay” that she “resonates with.”

“I specifically was thinking about something that I was told many years ago. You're not just a human being, you're a human just being,” she shared. “Now, the woman who told me this was trying to remind me to just be easier on myself, sort of in the same vein of saying don't let perfect be the enemy of good. Well, this is just another version of that same ilk of advice, you're human, just being.”

Related Articles
Meghan Markle Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Revealed the Advice She Received From a "Very Influential" Woman Before Her Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle White Hat Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee 2022
Meghan Markle Is Getting Real About the "B Word"
Meghan Markle teal dress
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Daughter Lilibet's Major Milestone
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Dissected the “Angry Black Woman” Stereotype With Issa Rae and Ziwe
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Explains How Prince Harry Encouraged Her to Seek Help at Her “Worst Point”
Meghan Markle White hat
Meghan Markle Says She Was “Objectified” and Told to “Suck It In” While Working on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle's California Neighbors Have a Nickname for Her
Meghan Markle's California Neighbors Have a Nickname for Her
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Said She "Started to Sweat" When Mariah Carey Called Out Her "Diva Moments"
Meghan Markle Hair in Bun Smiling 2018 Cardiff Castle
Meghan Markle Is Finally Using Her Voice Again
Meghan Markle Addressed "Toxic" Asian Stereotypes With Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling
Meghan Markle Addressed "Toxic" Asian Stereotypes With Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling
Serena Williams, Meghan Markle, Olympia Ohanian Black-and-White Photo
Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Daughter Olympia and Friend Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Birth Announcement
Meghan Markle Had to Continue a Royal Tour in Africa Despite a Fire Breaking Out in Archie's Room
EmRata Interview
Emily Ratajkowski Does Care About the Haters
Meghan Markle Smiling Pushing Hair Behind Ears Green Button Down 2018University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Finally Here
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Newborn Baby Girl's Name Has a Special Meaning
Tracee Ellis Ross Hair Tales
Tracee Ellis Ross's New Film 'The Hair Tales' Is Focused on Joy — Not Trauma