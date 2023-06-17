Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon

Meghan Markle is a veritable style icon: She’s worn endless elegant ensembles, including sleek pantsuits, and dreamy daytime outfits, including the perfect denim and tee looks. The Champion Sport Shorts fall within the latter bucket — and, as the Duchess demonstrated on a beach walk last December, they’re a sleek staple that works beyond, well, workout attire.

Best of all: The shorts are 25 percent off at Amazon, ringing in at a mere $23 for a limited time. With summer ahead, stocking up on the sleek, breezy shorts worn by Markle is a must, IMO.

Champion

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

The Champion Sport Short is an athletic, thigh-grazing pant with a 2.5-inch inseam. Made from a blended 82 percent cotton, 18 percent polyester fabric, they’re extremely comfortable on all counts. For one, these shorts move with you, thanks to what the brand calls “stretch-fabric,” making them comfortable to wear during any type of fitness activity. Moreover, the fabric is extremely breathable — ideal for sweaty runs and virtually any warm-weather activity that benefits from breezy attire. The fabric is moisture-wicking, too, per the brand, which mitigates sweating and and supports a fresher, drier feel than many, even post-perspiration. Odor control is built into the fabric, too — a reassuring bonus if showering isn’t in the cards until later, hours post-sweat sesh.

Notably versatile, the Champion Sport Short is perfect for wearing beyond the gym, too: Its streamlined silhouette, all-black hue (save for a small Champion “C” logo), and gently tapered V-cut makes these shorts a stylish, leg-flattering pick for many occasions. Style the shorts with your favorite white T-shirt, delicate jewelry, and slide-on sandals for a low-key lounging ensemble. Alternatively, don the shorts with plain white sneakers, a black hoodie, and simple shades, à la Markle, for a casual daytime stroll.



The shorts are a breeze to slip on — with a pull-on closure, they’re devoid of impeding buttons, ties, or finicky clasps. There is, however, an inner liner — which, IMO, is reassuring, especially for a short of this length.

Perhaps most enticing, however, is the zippered pocket; placed conspicuously on the wide waistband, it hardly detracts from the minimalist aesthetic, and certainly adds convenience. I, for one, can only imagine how much time I’d save looking for my keys wearing these.

According to one shopper, Champion’s shorts are their “new favorite[s]” thanks to the fit, the just-right length, and the “little bit of stretch” the fabric provides. Another shopper notes the “high quality” shorts have a “flattering cut,” adding that they plan to purchase a second pair. Finally, as one shopper confirms, the shorts are “great for exercise or lounging around the house.”

If you’re interested in shopping the Champion Sport Short, as seen on Meghan Markle, for 25 percent off, shop them on sale at Amazon where they’re currently $23.