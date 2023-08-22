Meghan Markle Wore a Pair of Timeless $1,350 Flats, and I Found a Nearly Identical $42 Version

I’ve been wearing ballet flats since I was in elementary school; they were adorned with small belt buckles, rhinestones, and ruffles. As I matured, so did my flats, and I discovered the one feature that made any shoe look sophisticated and expensive. Better yet, Meghan Markle just wore the exact footwear detail I’ve relied on for years.

Earlier this month, Markle stepped out in California wearing white Frame pants, a long brown coat, and a pair of leather Chanel flats. The beige shoes featured a skinny slingback strap and the statement detail I was previously talking about: a black toe cap. The only problem? Her exact shoes cost $1,350. But, you don’t need to spend that kind of money on a pair of shoes to elicit the same look. I’ve been styling similar flats for ages and have found lookalike versions that include the upscale and posh black toe-cap detail for way less — and I’m sharing some of my favorite picks with you, below.

Jiabinji Slingback Two-Toned Flats

Amazon

Jiabinji’s Slingback Two-Toned Flats look like they were stolen right off of Markle’s feet — except they’re $1,308 cheaper. The $42 slip-ons include the same elegant strap, as well as the chic black toe. A shopper even claims that they’re “incredibly comfortable right out of the box,” sharing that the “quality and craftsmanship are evident in every detail.” Better yet, you can pair the versatile shoes with a wide range of outfits, so get ready to wear the flats to the office, a mid-morning brunch, and everything in between.

Steve Madden Belinda Flats

Zappos

Steve Madden’s Belinda Flats echo a similar style, except they come in a slightly deeper tone. This is a great choice for fall, where warm neutrals rule the fashion scene. The sleek leather silhouette features a padded footbed, an adjustable buckle closure, and a low block heel that measures 1-inch. I own these exact shoes and can attest to their durability and style. Slip them on with virtually any outfit, and they will elevate the entire ensemble.

Vaneli Aliz Slingback Pumps

Nordstrom

If you like the overall look of Markle’s shoes but wish there was a bit of extra height, then you’re in luck. Vaneli has created the ideal slingback pump featuring everything you love about the timeless two-tone design, alongside a 1.5-inch heel height. The effortless shoe can easily bring class and sophistication to your wardrobe; one shopper raved that they’re “iconic,” “budget-friendly,” and “bunion-friendly.”

Keep scrolling for more Markle-inspired cap-toe slingback flats.

C.Paravano Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats

Amazon

Adrizzlein Slingback Flats