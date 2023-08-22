Meghan Markle Wore a Pair of Timeless $1,350 Flats, and I Found a Nearly Identical $42 Version

They feature the one detail that makes any shoe look expensive.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Meghan Markle
Photo:

Getty Images

I’ve been wearing ballet flats since I was in elementary school; they were adorned with small belt buckles, rhinestones, and ruffles. As I matured, so did my flats, and I discovered the one feature that made any shoe look sophisticated and expensive. Better yet, Meghan Markle just wore the exact footwear detail I’ve relied on for years. 

Earlier this month, Markle stepped out in California wearing white Frame pants, a long brown coat, and a pair of leather Chanel flats. The beige shoes featured a skinny slingback strap and the statement detail I was previously talking about: a black toe cap. The only problem? Her exact shoes cost $1,350. But, you don’t need to spend that kind of money on a pair of shoes to elicit the same look. I’ve been styling similar flats for ages and have found lookalike versions that include the upscale and posh black toe-cap detail for way less — and I’m sharing some of my favorite picks with you, below. 

Jiabinji Slingback Two-Toned Flats

Amazon

Amazon

Jiabinji’s Slingback Two-Toned Flats look like they were stolen right off of Markle’s feet — except they’re $1,308 cheaper. The $42 slip-ons include the same elegant strap, as well as the chic black toe. A shopper even claims that they’re “incredibly comfortable right out of the box,” sharing that the “quality and craftsmanship are evident in every detail.” Better yet, you can pair the versatile shoes with a wide range of outfits, so get ready to wear the flats to the office, a mid-morning brunch, and everything in between. 

Steve Madden Belinda Flats

Zappos Steve Madden Belinda Flat

Zappos

Steve Madden’s Belinda Flats echo a similar style, except they come in a slightly deeper tone. This is a great choice for fall, where warm neutrals rule the fashion scene. The sleek leather silhouette features a padded footbed, an adjustable buckle closure, and a low block heel that measures 1-inch. I own these exact shoes and can attest to their durability and style. Slip them on with virtually any outfit, and they will elevate the entire ensemble. 

Vaneli Aliz Slingback Pumps

Nordstrom VANELi Aliz' Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

If you like the overall look of Markle’s shoes but wish there was a bit of extra height, then you’re in luck. Vaneli has created the ideal slingback pump featuring everything you love about the timeless two-tone design, alongside a 1.5-inch heel height. The effortless shoe can easily bring class and sophistication to your wardrobe; one shopper raved that they’re “iconic,” “budget-friendly,” and “bunion-friendly.” 

Keep scrolling for more Markle-inspired cap-toe slingback flats. 

C.Paravano Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats

Amazon C.Paravano Slingback

Amazon

Adrizzlein Slingback Flats

Amazon Adrizzlein Slingback Flat Pump

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ekouaer Women's 2 Piece Lounge Set
I Would Live in Pajamas If I Could, So I’m Buying This Elevated Loungewear Set That's Just $39 at Amazon
According to thousands of shoppers, this primer blurs imperfections so well that they can skip makeup
This Primer Blurs Imperfections So Well, 75-Year-Olds Are Giving Up Foundation
Best-Selling Hair Growth Products
Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Products Include a $26 Alyssa Milano-Used Treatment
Related Articles
New Balance Classics
These Supermodel-Worn Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Own 3 Pairs — and I’m Buying Another for Fall
Selena Gomez VS Bra
You Can Get the Sexy Lace Bra Selena Gomez Just Wore for $45 at Amazon
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore 2 Opposite Versions of 2023's Hottest Shoe Trend
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore 2023's Hottest Shoe Trend 2 Opposite Ways, and I Found 10 Similar Styles
Amazon Trouser Roundup
These Comfy Trousers Are Perfect for In-Between Weather — and They’re Under $50 at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneakers Are Up to 64% Off, and Shoppers Call Them “the Pinnacle of Comfort”
LOTD 8/18: SofÃ­a Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Amazon Best-Selling Underwear
People Are Swapping Their "Luxury-Brand Panties" for Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Underwear
Selena Gomez Wore a Dress With the Ultra-Comfy Heels
Selena Gomez Paired a $4,900 Dress With the Sneaker-Like Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Designer Fashion Deals, and This Hidden Outlet Has Premium Picks for Up to TK% Off
Amazon’s Designer Outlet Is Full of Premium Fashion Finds From Vince, Ugg, and Tory Burch for Up to 84% Off
I Am Shopping Editor And Iâm Taking These Tk Transitional Shoes Styles Into Fall
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Shoes I’m Wearing From Summer Into Fall — Starting at $23
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend
Tory Burch Private Sale
Tory Burch’s Most Elusive Sale of the Year Just Dropped, and It Includes $349 Off an Ultra-Chic Bag
67 Yr Old Bra Review
A 67-Year-Old Said They Can’t Believe How “Beautiful” and “Supportive” This Lacy $15 Amazon Bra Is
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfortable, Versatile Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork for Fall
Selena Gomez Is Already Wearing the Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Fall
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex Invictus Games Friends and Family reception
Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance on Her Friend's Instagram Story
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend