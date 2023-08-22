Celebrity Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Wore a Pair of Timeless $1,350 Flats, and I Found a Nearly Identical $42 Version They feature the one detail that makes any shoe look expensive. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 @ 11:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I’ve been wearing ballet flats since I was in elementary school; they were adorned with small belt buckles, rhinestones, and ruffles. As I matured, so did my flats, and I discovered the one feature that made any shoe look sophisticated and expensive. Better yet, Meghan Markle just wore the exact footwear detail I’ve relied on for years. Earlier this month, Markle stepped out in California wearing white Frame pants, a long brown coat, and a pair of leather Chanel flats. The beige shoes featured a skinny slingback strap and the statement detail I was previously talking about: a black toe cap. The only problem? Her exact shoes cost $1,350. But, you don’t need to spend that kind of money on a pair of shoes to elicit the same look. I’ve been styling similar flats for ages and have found lookalike versions that include the upscale and posh black toe-cap detail for way less — and I’m sharing some of my favorite picks with you, below. Jiabinji Slingback Two-Toned Flats, $42; amazon.com Steve Madden Belinda Flats, $90; zappos.com Vaneli Aliz Slinback Pumps, $165; nordstrom.com C.Paravano Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats, $108; amazon.com Adrizzlein Slingback Flats, $60; amazon.com Jiabinji Slingback Two-Toned Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 Jiabinji’s Slingback Two-Toned Flats look like they were stolen right off of Markle’s feet — except they’re $1,308 cheaper. The $42 slip-ons include the same elegant strap, as well as the chic black toe. A shopper even claims that they’re “incredibly comfortable right out of the box,” sharing that the “quality and craftsmanship are evident in every detail.” Better yet, you can pair the versatile shoes with a wide range of outfits, so get ready to wear the flats to the office, a mid-morning brunch, and everything in between. Steve Madden Belinda Flats Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 Steve Madden’s Belinda Flats echo a similar style, except they come in a slightly deeper tone. This is a great choice for fall, where warm neutrals rule the fashion scene. The sleek leather silhouette features a padded footbed, an adjustable buckle closure, and a low block heel that measures 1-inch. I own these exact shoes and can attest to their durability and style. Slip them on with virtually any outfit, and they will elevate the entire ensemble. Vaneli Aliz Slingback Pumps Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $163 If you like the overall look of Markle’s shoes but wish there was a bit of extra height, then you’re in luck. Vaneli has created the ideal slingback pump featuring everything you love about the timeless two-tone design, alongside a 1.5-inch heel height. The effortless shoe can easily bring class and sophistication to your wardrobe; one shopper raved that they’re “iconic,” “budget-friendly,” and “bunion-friendly.” Keep scrolling for more Markle-inspired cap-toe slingback flats. C.Paravano Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $108 Adrizzlein Slingback Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Would Live in Pajamas If I Could, So I’m Buying This Elevated Loungewear Set That's Just $39 at Amazon This Primer Blurs Imperfections So Well, 75-Year-Olds Are Giving Up Foundation Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Products Include a $26 Alyssa Milano-Used Treatment