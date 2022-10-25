Meghan Markle Dissected the “Angry Black Woman” Stereotype With Issa Rae and Ziwe

The candid conversation occurred during the latest episode of Meghan's 'Archetypes' podcast.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 @ 11:18AM
Meghan Markle
Photo:

Getty Images

From speaking out about being objectified while working on Deal or No Deal to opening up about her worst point, it’s clear Meghan Markle isn’t afraid to tackle tough topics on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes — and this week’s installment is no exception. While chatting with actress Issa Rae and comedian Ziwe, the Duchess of Sussex dissected the meaning behind the “angry black woman” trope and broke down the difference between being “difficult” and being “clear.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Markle discussed the stereotype with each woman while opening up about her first-hand experience of feeling cautious about how she’s perceived in certain situations. “I'm particular," Markle said while talking to Rae. "A. I think a high tide raises all ships — we're all going to succeed, so let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody.”

She continued, “But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room — I don't know if you ever do that, the thing that I find the most embarrassing — when you're saying a sentence and the intonation goes up like it's a question. And you're like, 'Oh my God, stop!'” she explained. “Stop whispering and tiptoeing around and say what it is you need. You're allowed to set a boundary, you're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear.”

While Meghan later commended Issa on her creation of “nuanced, layered, multifaceted women” in her shows, the duchess also recounted how stereotypes of black women were still incredibly prevalent in media during her acting days. “I mean, I remember when I was auditioning, the idea of even Black roles, I remember those casting sheets where the description of the character, she always had to have an edge or an attitude," Meghan said.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle White hat
Meghan Markle Says She Was “Objectified” and Told to “Suck It In” While Working on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Explains How Prince Harry Encouraged Her to Seek Help at Her “Worst Point”
Meghan Markle Addressed "Toxic" Asian Stereotypes With Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling
Meghan Markle Addressed "Toxic" Asian Stereotypes With Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle Just Opened Up About Queen Elizabeth's Passing for the First Time
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Reportedly Has the Royal Aides "Worried" About What She Might Say
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Said She "Started to Sweat" When Mariah Carey Called Out Her "Diva Moments"
Meghan Markle Smiling Pushing Hair Behind Ears Green Button Down 2018University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Finally Here
Tracee Ellis Ross Hair Tales
Tracee Ellis Ross's New Film 'The Hair Tales' Is Focused on Joy — Not Trauma
Serena Williams, Meghan Markle, Olympia Ohanian Black-and-White Photo
Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Daughter Olympia and Friend Meghan Markle
Naomi Watts - sRGB
Naomi Watts Is Acting Her Age
Meghan Markle Hair in Bun Smiling 2018 Cardiff Castle
Meghan Markle Is Finally Using Her Voice Again
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Birth Announcement
Meghan Markle Had to Continue a Royal Tour in Africa Despite a Fire Breaking Out in Archie's Room
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Return to Public Speaking Included a Red-Hot Blouse and Matching Trousers
Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2020
Meghan Markle Discussed Motherhood and Her Miscarriage After the 'Roe v. Wade' Decision
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's First Podcast Has a Name and a Very Fitting Theme
Serena Williams Tribute/US Open
Serena Williams's Enduring Influence, According to the Black Women She Inspired