Meghan Markle Told Andy Cohen She Was a ‘Housewives’ Fan Until Her Own Life Started “Filling” With “Drama”

When British royalty meets Bravo TV.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on November 29, 2022 @ 09:34AM
Meghan Markle visits sussex 2018
Photo:

Getty Images

British royalty met a different kind of royalty during the season finale episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, where the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Bravo host Andy Cohen to discuss the real reason why she no longer watches The Real Housewives franchises.

On Tuesday’s episode, Markle talked about 'Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift' with Cohen, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and director Judd Apatow, marking the first time all season men were featured on her show (all thanks to Prince Harry’s suggestion). But before getting into the nitty gritty of their conversation, Meghan revealed to Andy that she used to be a “huge fan” of The Real Housewives series and had actually met the Watch What Happens Live host twice before, both of which he had no recollection of.

After Cohen told Meghan it was nice to meet her when kicking off the recording, Meghan replied, “I met you before. You'll never remember it … I met you twice. The first one is when Suits wasn't even on, yet. And then when we had maybe season two or three, we were in New York.”

Markle also added that she had actually tried to make an appearance on his late-night show years ago, but couldn’t make it happen. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn't get booked Andy,” she said of the missed opportunity, which Cohen joked is “now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

After admitting she’d been a fan of the show for years, Andy presented Meghan with “the million dollar question,” asking, “do you still watch the Housewives? This is what we've been dying to know.”

“Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama,” the duchess shared, alluding to her famous conflicts with the royal family. “I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture and when it began because you began with Orange County and I'm from California, at least. It felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign.”

