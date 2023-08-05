Meghan Markle Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With the 'Barbie' Movie and a Very Barbie Party Dress

Once Meghan Markle starts dressing like a Barbie doll, you know that Barbie fever has officially reached an all-time high.

For her 42nd birthday, Meghan reportedly kicked off her celebrations early with a screening of Greta Gerwig's critically-acclaimed Barbie movie at the Santa Barbara theater with Portia de Rossi and a few other famous friends on Monday night. Prince Harry stayed home, but he joined her for a pre-birthday dinner at Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, where she wore a strapless black-and-white striped dress by POSSE that resembled the pattern of Barbie's iconic retro bodysuit (see photos here). She accessorized with black thong sandals, a beaded clutch, and a stack of gold bangles on her wrist.



This isn't the first time Meghan has put her own polished twist on Barbiecore. Back in April, she attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with Prince Harry wearing a pink short suit that consisted of an oversized blazer with a white top underneath and tailored shorts.

Getty

Meghan's actual birthday was on Friday (August 4), and according to People, she likely spent the day at home with Harry and their two children — Archie, 4, and 2-year-old Lilibet. And while Meghan's nearest and dearest were by her side, her family across the pond failed to publicly send her birthday wishes. Official social media accounts for Prince William and Kate Middleton and King Charles and Queen Camilla typically share birthday messages to the Duchess of Sussex, but this year was met with radio silence.

Royal aides responded to the controversy and told The Daily Mail that birthdays are marked only for "working members of the Royal Family."