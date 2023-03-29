Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Super-Sexy Vintage Paco Rabanne Two-Piece

If there's any moment that needs a dose of body-ody-ody, you can count on Megan Thee Stallion to deliver — and over-deliver. At the Hollywood Reporter's annual stylist dinner, Meg wore a vintage Paco Rabanne two-piece outfit that saw her serving body with a side of Diana Ross realness thanks to her huge Afro hairstyle.

Meg attended the event with her stylist, Law Roach (though it's unclear whether or not he'll still be working with her after his cryptic announcement earlier this month), who wore a long black satin coat for the event. Megan's two-piece outfit included a chain-strap halter detail on her bandeau top and low-slung, flowy pants — all in a shimmering gold color. She added sharp cat-eye liner to her look and her signature glossy, dark-lined lips.

"We had this SS 1997 @pacorabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment! Love you @luxurylaw thank you @juliendossena," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a few more images so her followers could get close-up looks at her nails and the outfit's chain-link details. She also showed what the outfit looked like when it walked the runway back in '97.

Getty Images

Last night's outing comes as Meg and her team announced major moves for her: She'll be throwing out the first pitch at tomorrow's Astros game and she'll take the stage alongside Mariah Carey to headline Los Angeles Pride in June. Then, in July, she'll take the stage at the 29th annual Essence Fest in New Orleans, alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and Jermaine Dupri.

