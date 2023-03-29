Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Super-Sexy Vintage Paco Rabanne Two-Piece

It's giving Diana Ross.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 02:02PM
Megan Thee Stallion Hollywood Reporter Stylist Dinner
Photo:

Getty Images

If there's any moment that needs a dose of body-ody-ody, you can count on Megan Thee Stallion to deliver — and over-deliver. At the Hollywood Reporter's annual stylist dinner, Meg wore a vintage Paco Rabanne two-piece outfit that saw her serving body with a side of Diana Ross realness thanks to her huge Afro hairstyle.

Meg attended the event with her stylist, Law Roach (though it's unclear whether or not he'll still be working with her after his cryptic announcement earlier this month), who wore a long black satin coat for the event. Megan's two-piece outfit included a chain-strap halter detail on her bandeau top and low-slung, flowy pants — all in a shimmering gold color. She added sharp cat-eye liner to her look and her signature glossy, dark-lined lips.

"We had this SS 1997 @pacorabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment! Love you @luxurylaw thank you @juliendossena," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a few more images so her followers could get close-up looks at her nails and the outfit's chain-link details. She also showed what the outfit looked like when it walked the runway back in '97.

Megan Thee Stallion Law Roach Hollywood Reporter Stylist Dinner

Getty Images

Last night's outing comes as Meg and her team announced major moves for her: She'll be throwing out the first pitch at tomorrow's Astros game and she'll take the stage alongside Mariah Carey to headline Los Angeles Pride in June. Then, in July, she'll take the stage at the 29th annual Essence Fest in New Orleans, alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and Jermaine Dupri.

Related Articles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Dakota and Elle Fanning The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace at Sunset Tower
Dakota Fanning Wore a Leather Dress With a Flower Pasty For a Sister Date Night With Elle
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador
BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador
Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders
Julia Roberts Just Got Fringe Bangs
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad
Sydney Sweeney "Reality" Photocall - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Sydney Sweeney Sported Baggy Blue Jeans and a Two-Piece Tube Top During Her First Football Game
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Lizzo
Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Victoria Beckham Dress Fringe Purse
Victoria Beckham’s Tassel Clutch Looked Like a Well-Groomed Maltese
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Special Couture Collection With Balmain Includes a Wearable Chandelier
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Silk Lingerie Set With a Sea Moss-Colored Trench Coat
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters