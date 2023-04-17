Megan Thee Stallion Twerked in a Sheer Bedazzled Chainmail Dress

Megan Thee Stallion is in her disco era. Case in point? The rapper's natural curls and discoballcore aesthetic have been making repeated appearances in her wardrobe of sheer dresses and skin tight clothing.

On Monday, the star posted an Instagram video (which originally appeared on TikTok) capturing her wearing a silver bedazzled mesh halter dress with a massive side cutout held together only by a connection point on her hip. The rhinestone-embellished piece featured leafy detailing, a super-high leg slit, and crystal straps. Meg danced to a slowed down and retro-inspired version of Beyoncé's "Cuff It" as she played with her freshly dyed honey curls before turning around to give fans a look at her go-to dance move: twerking. She accessorized with giant silver hoops earrings, and her metallic eyeshadow and glossy lips coordinated her outfit.

She simply captioned the post with three honey pot emoji.

Over the weekend, Meg shared a couple more thirst traps to her Insta to promote her Hotties Merch. In the two-slide gallery, the rapper posed on a bed in a cropped tee emblazoned with the words "Bad Anxiety" and smiley faces while she wore a black thong that read "Hottie Club" and featured a heart-eye emoji. She captioned the carousel with a drooling face emoji.

Earlier this month, Stallion showed off her curls at another function, although, at that point, her hair was a shade of black. Meg attended the 2023 CMT Awards in a slinky blue dress with an ovary cutout and white sculptural detail. At the awards show, Meg presented Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award and the two became fast friends. Twain even teased the possibility of a future collaboration with the rapper.

Getty Images

"She is a great talent, I was just glad she didn't ask me to twerk out there. I would had to have said no," Twain joked to Entertainment Tonight. "I would had to have said no. She was amazing and said so many sweet things and I was really flattered she was there for me."

