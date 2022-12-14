Megan Thee Stallion Explained Why She Didn't Immediately Report Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is in court as a jury decides what consequences he'll face in the aftermath of an incident where he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet. Yesterday, Meg took the stand in Los Angeles, explaining to the jury what happened that night in 2020 and why she didn't immediately report Lanez to authorities.

Meg noted that in December 2020, the nation was still reeling from incidents of police brutality and that she didn't feel safe going to the police, even though officers were on the scene shortly after the incident and body-camera footage was available.

"At the time, we are at the height of police brutality … I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t feel safe in the car. I don’t feel safe with the police officers, either. In the Black community, in my community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers."

The Times added that during Meg's testimony, lawyers presented the jury with the body-camera footage, which shows Meg bleeding from her feet. She and everyone else that was in the car at the time were ordered to the ground and detained.

“This whole story has not been about the shooting. It’s only been about who I been having sex with,” she said. “When people talk about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, all the headlines are Megan Thee Stallion is on trial and I’m not on trial!”

“I just don’t feel good … I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this,” she said when she spoke to the judge and jury.



According to Vulture, "Lanez is charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; he also faces one felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence."

The incident occurred after the group (including Lanez's bodyguard, Meg, and a friend) attended Kylie Jenner’s pool party. Lanez was reportedly upset that Meg wanted to leave and she alleged that he threatened her while they were in the car, telling her to “stop lying" about their relationship. Meg adds that he called her and her friend, Kelsey Harris, "bitches and hoes" and when Meg demanded that she be let out of the car, Lanes allegedly fired five shots at her feet when she exited the vehicle, saying, "dance, bitch."

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” Megan told jurors. The Times also reports that Lanez offered the women $1 million each if they didn't report the shooting.

Meg shared her own experience with the shooting on Instagram live a few weeks after it happened, saying that Lanez's representatives were spreading false information about the incident.

