Megan Thee Stallion Made a Case for Logomania in a Sheer Burberry Catsuit

Goodbye quiet luxury, hello loud luxe.

Published on August 29, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion Red Hair and Sheer Catsuit Instagram Photo Dump
Photo:

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Leave it to Megan Thee Stallion to take any fashion staple and wear its sheer counterpart (see: her see-through disco 'fit and cut-out lace dress). So, it came as no surprise that the rapper's latest Instagram shows off an outfit that is giving haute couture with a sexy twist. In the days of quiet luxury, it can be hard to find a brand name on anything, but Meg and other stars like Dua Lipa (and her see-through Gucci bra) are proving that logomania is making its return.

On Monday, Meg shared an Instagram photo dump of some of her most recent "hot girl" OOTDs. The first slide in the carousel captured Meg in a skin-tight mesh Burberry catsuit in the label's signature plaid. The long-sleeve jumper appeared to be layered over a beige bodysuit and had a mock turtleneck top. She accessorized with a diamond choker and matching bracelets and styled her brown hair in a sleek shoulder-length bob.

Megan Thee Stallion Bikini Mirror Photo Instagram Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

The next selfie was taken of the performer's profile while wearing different jumpsuit that was still very much see-through. This turtleneck one-piece was layered over a matching bra and underwear set. Her hair was dyed a bright red (further proof that it's the color of the season). Other photos captured Meg in a multi-colored swimsuit, a rhinestone encrusted string bikini bottoms, an untied silk robe, an athleisure crop top and shorts set, and skinny jeans and a sheer tank. She also included a close-up look at her butterfly bellybutton piercing and her matching acrylic nails, as well as a very balanced meal that included fresh veggies, rice, and salmon.

Megan Thee Stallion Silk Robe Instagram Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

"📸✌🏽," she simply captioned the roundup of photos. Meg's famous friends dropped to the comments section to hype up the rapper. Halle Bailey wrote, "You look amazing ❤️🔥," while her older sister Chloe commented, "my goodness gracious." Fellow musician (and pal of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber) Justine Skye wrote, "Megggg! 😦 it’s giving luxurious lifestyle! 😍."

In a recent interview, the Grammy-winning artist told InStyle that she's using this time to heal after her trial with Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison. "Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place," she told us back in May. "Right now, I’m focused on healing."

"The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out," she added. And just as her photo dump suggests, "Life is all about balance." 

