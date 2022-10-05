Megan Thee Stallion Debuted Fiery Red Hair at the 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit

A hair color fit for a hot girl.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on October 5, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion
If Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and Billie Ellish’s former hair transformations are any indication, the past 365 days could easily be dubbed the year of the redhead. The latest celeb to try the trend on for size? None other than the CEO of hot girls herself, Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete), who debuted a head of fiery red locks to match her firecracker personality during a recent appearance in Detroit.

On Tuesday, the rapper arrived at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit sporting her statement-making new ‘do, which she wore in a half-up half-down look styled in voluminous, waist-skimming curls. Letting her hair take center stage, Megan opted to wear an otherwise understated ensemble for the occasion comprised of a long-sleeved black bodycon midi dress and strappy black heels. Oversized gold hoop earrings and a bronzy smoky eye look completed the rapper’s look, and she matched a white-tipped manicure to a plain white pedicure.

Megan also shared a series of selfies on Instagram to give followers a closer look at her new hair  — simply captioned, “@forbes 30 under 30 💞” — which came just days after she posted a hilarious photo dump of sure-to-be-viral (and seasonally appropriate) snaps on her account.

On Saturday, the meme queen gifted the internet with another installment of her iconic pumpkin head pictures to celebrate the start of October. Captioned, “Ouuuuu she’s back 🎃,” the photos showed the star lounging on the couch with a mimosa while wearing a carved pumpkin head and pink silk pajamas and welcoming the camera man into her home in the same look.

