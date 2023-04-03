Megan Thee Stallion Paired Her Natural Curls with an Ovary Cutout Gown at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

There wasn't an award for best-dressed at last night's CMT Music Awards, but if there was, Megan Thee Stallion definitely would have won.



Hitting the red carpet, Megan wore a custom cobalt blue gown by Defaïence that skimmed her curves and featured a geometric-shaped cutout at her left ovary that was defined by a sculptural white buckle. The single slice of skin on Megan's dress was offset by its modest silhouette, which included a high neckline, long sleeves, and a draped skirt. Adhering to the two-tone color theme of her outfit, the rapper accessorized with giant chunky white hoop earrings, stark white nails, and a coordinating cuff.



As for her glam, she styled her dark hair in natural curls, and paired her icy eyeshadow with winged liner and a bold lip.

Getty

At the ceremony, Megan was tasked with presenting Shania Twain with the CMT Equal Play Award for her promotion of underrepresented voices in country music. Introducing the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer, Megan praised Shania for "shatter[ing] ceilings and redefin[ing] country music and beyond."



"I just met her and that's my new bestie," the rapper told the audience. "She's been an outspoken ally against every hate of all kind… gender gaps, ageism, impacting inequalities against the LGBTQ+ community and more. She's an inspiration to me and millions of others."

