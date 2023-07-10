Megan Rapinoe Is Hanging Up Her Cleats After the 2023 Season

The soccer pitch is going to be missing one of its biggest stars after the 2023 NWSL season and FIFA Women's World Cup. Megan Rapinoe, one of the most prominent American soccer players of all time, announced that she'd be stepping away from the Beautiful Game after this year. She broke the news before yesterday's U.S. Women's National Soccer Team match against Wales (the U.S. won 2-0 in the friendly). The OL Reign closes out its 2023 season with a game against the Washington Spirit on Oct. 6.

Rapinoe is 38 and currently plays for the OL Reign in the NWSL as of July 10, 2023, she has made 199 appearances for the United States senior team and has scored 63 goals.

“This is going to be my last season, my last World Cup, and my last NWSL season,” she said at a press conference before yesterday's friendly. “Obviously, there will be more to come further down the road after hopefully we get done what we want to get done.”

“I could have just never imagined where this beautiful game would’ve taken me," she added. "I feel so honored to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years. It’s truly been the greatest thing that I’ve ever done.”

She also emphasized that she would be able to leave the game on her own terms — something she explained is “incredibly rare for athletes of any stature.”

Rapinoe earned two Women's World Cup titles and represented the USA at the Olympic Games three times, winning one gold medal in 2012 and a bronze medal in 2020 (though the games took place in 2021).

Rapinoe shared an official statement regarding her retirement from international competition with U.S. Soccer.

“I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” she said in the statement. “I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special."

"I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and, of course, thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything," the statement finished. "I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign."

