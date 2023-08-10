Megan Rapinoe Officially Said Goodbye to the USWNT With a Heartbreaking Instagram Post

"It has been my honor to play for our country."

Published on August 10, 2023 @ 11:53AM
Megan Rapinoe is bidding farewell to the United States Women's National Team. In an Instagram post last night, the two-time World Cup winner thanked fans and teammates for her long, storied career with the National Team while acknowledging the U.S.'s recent loss to Sweden. Although the message was bittersweet, there's no doubt that Rapinoe is stepping away from soccer with a lasting legacy that reaches far beyond the pitch. In addition to retiring from international competition, Rapinoe announced earlier this year that she'd be retiring from soccer entirely after the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season. She currently plays for OL Reign in Seattle. 

“This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can.,” Rapinoe wrote. “It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible women, for so many years. Thank you, a million times over.”

OL Reign’s final regular season match will be on Oct. 15 in Chicago, though the team is currently in fourth place and may make a run in this season's playoffs.

Rapinoe's trophies don't just include two Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She also was a part of the United States's Olympic team and she helped the group earn a gold medal in 2012 at the London games and a bronze in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics.

