Megan Fox's Grammy Afterparty Dress Was Basically Just a Bustier

Megan Fox is known to the blur the lines between clothing and lingerie — from corsets and underboob-baring bodysuits to wearing bras as tops. And last night's Grammy afterparty look just confused the boundaries even more.



After arriving at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a white mermaid gown with a jewel-encrusted bodice, Megan changed into a second all-white outfit that was less dress, more lingerie. For Universal's Grammy afterparty, the actress opted for a white satin bustier with a hemline so short, it barely passed as a dress. She accessorized with matching opera gloves that climbed up to her shoulders and white pointed-toe pumps. Her raven tresses were worn down in brushed-out waves with a middle part, while her makeup consisted of her signature smoky eye and a pink lip.



Megan's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) also had a wardrobe swap, and ditched his metallic silver suit and diamonds for black pants and a matching jacket without a shirt.

Noticeably missing from Megan's outfit was the hot pink wrist brace that she was sporting the night before. "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫," she wrote on Instagram alongside several snapshots of her wearing a vampy red corset gown that channeled Jessica Rabbit — a goth-glam version, that is. In addition to her Barbiecore bandage, Megan finished off her look with layers of diamond necklaces, bombshell waves swept to the side, and hidden heels.