Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color

As the dreary days of winter drag on, Megan Fox is staying busy by planning her wardrobe for warmer weather ahead.



On Friday, the actress blessed our feeds with a slew of photos that had us dreaming of summer — from her outfit to her hair. On her Instagram Story, Fox shared a bikini photo without any context, pairing a tiny underboob, side boob, and cleavage-baring triangle top that barely covered her chest with matching orange bottoms. Megan pulled up on the straps of the high-cut bright briefs — a move that showed off not only her toned torso, but also her pristine white manicure.

In another snap shared to her Story, Megan ditched her long jet-black hair for a summery cut and color. While wearing an emerald green tank top layered underneath a black sweater that hung slightly off her shoulder, Megan debuted a shoulder-grazing long bob with wispy bangs and a blonde dye job. She coupled the new hairstyle with pink lipgloss and long lashes.

In between the two snaps, Megan shared screenshots of her group text conversation with friends, describing her ideal partner. "Give me some danger," she said, adding: "And drama. Toxic. Dysfunction." Then someone asked, "Where do I find a billionaire with tattoos and a man bun and tall?" One person replied, "Trick question. There ain't nunnnn," while Megan wrote back, "Mmmhmmmm that's why I stay," referencing her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox Instagram

MGK reposted Megan's text conversation on his own feed and wrote, "ily2 @meganfox."