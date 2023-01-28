Celebrity Megan Fox Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color While debuting a blonde bob. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 28, 2023 @ 11:02AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty As the dreary days of winter drag on, Megan Fox is staying busy by planning her wardrobe for warmer weather ahead. On Friday, the actress blessed our feeds with a slew of photos that had us dreaming of summer — from her outfit to her hair. On her Instagram Story, Fox shared a bikini photo without any context, pairing a tiny underboob, side boob, and cleavage-baring triangle top that barely covered her chest with matching orange bottoms. Megan pulled up on the straps of the high-cut bright briefs — a move that showed off not only her toned torso, but also her pristine white manicure. In another snap shared to her Story, Megan ditched her long jet-black hair for a summery cut and color. While wearing an emerald green tank top layered underneath a black sweater that hung slightly off her shoulder, Megan debuted a shoulder-grazing long bob with wispy bangs and a blonde dye job. She coupled the new hairstyle with pink lipgloss and long lashes. Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps In between the two snaps, Megan shared screenshots of her group text conversation with friends, describing her ideal partner. "Give me some danger," she said, adding: "And drama. Toxic. Dysfunction." Then someone asked, "Where do I find a billionaire with tattoos and a man bun and tall?" One person replied, "Trick question. There ain't nunnnn," while Megan wrote back, "Mmmhmmmm that's why I stay," referencing her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Megan Fox Instagram MGK reposted Megan's text conversation on his own feed and wrote, "ily2 @meganfox."