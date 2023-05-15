Megan Fox Looks Like She Sells Super-Sexy Seashell Bikinis by the Seashore on Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover

Of course, there's plenty of other swimsuit inspo in her spread.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 @ 03:01PM
Megan Fox Sports Illustrated Cover
Photo:

Greg Swales/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Just in time for summer swimsuit weather, Megan Fox and a bevy of other amazing women are making a splash with Sports Illustrated's latest covers. This year's covers (lest you forget, this venerated cover spot has made stars out of names like Tyra Banks, Brooklyn Decker, and Adriana Lima) are the most inclusive yet, bringing together names like Fox alongside Martha StewartPadma Lakshmi, and Kim Petras. 

Fox's photos were lensed by iconic photographer Greg Swales and her attire runs the gamut from seashell-embellished fishnet swimwear to a tiny underboob-baring baby tee. Of course, it's not an SI cover without a wanderlust-inducing locale. Fox posed on the shores of the Dominican Republic for this year's spread in picks from JÉBLANC, Frankies Bikinis, and Miaou. She was also styled in jewels from Jacquie Aiche, LETRA, and Ryan Storer.

In a statement, MJ Day, SI Swimsuit's editor in chief, said that the selection of models was meant to provoke conversation (and give everyone a packing list for their summer getaways). Day called Fox a "superwoman with superpowers," breaking outdated ideas of what it means to be a Hollywood bombshell.

Megan Fox

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Martha Stewart is a legend. The definition of a great female entrepreneur who built a dynasty against insurmountable odds. Megan Fox is a superwoman with superpowers. She’s intelligent, boundary-breaking and strong, fighting against the constant objectification she’s endured from the industry. Kim Petras is an inspiration to us all. As a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, a beacon of inspiration for the trans and LGBTQ+ community, she empowers and encourages her followers simply through her talent and perseverance. And Brooks Nader, who started her modeling career through our Swim Search program, has been such an amazing part of our brand and has proven to the world through her hard work and dedication that she is a force to be reckoned with. These women, alongside our other models, refuse to allow themselves to be limited by existing societal norms and are incredible examples on how to harness talent, passion, persistence, perseverance, fortitude, curiosity and unabashed desire to evolve.”

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue arrives on newsstands May 18. 

Related Articles
Martha Stewart Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Martha Stewart Wore a Plunging One-Piece on the Cover of 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit at 81
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wore Matching 'Matrix'-Inspired Looks During Their Most Recent Date Night
Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton Just Had a Rare Mother-Daughter Matching Moment on the Red Carpet
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Celebrated Her First Mother's Day as a Grandma in a Leopard-Print Bikini
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring String Bikini to the Beach
Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Miley Cyrus Matched Her High-Cut Gold Bathing Suit to Her Mirrored Shades
Julia Fox Condom Outfit
Julia Fox Wore a See-Through Outfit Made Entirely of Condoms
NEWS: Elle Fanning Lack of Followers
Elle Fanning’s Lack of Instagram Followers Snubbed Her From a Major Movie Role
Halle Bailey The Little Mermaid Mexico
Halle Bailey Nailed the Mermaidcore Aesthetic in a Sheer Plunging Gown With a Netted Pattern
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Little Black Bikini With the Best Beach Accessory
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Took 'Matrix' Dressing to the Next Level With an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Maxiskirt
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Stringy, Mermaidcore-Approved Bikini Was Covered in Sequins
Jennifer Lopez Premiere The Mother
Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Three-Piece Set Included the Tiniest Plunging Bra Top
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paid Tribute to Megan Fox With the Perfect T-Shirt
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan Said Her 'Freaky Friday' Look Was Inspired By Avril Lavigne