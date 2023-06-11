Megan Fox Slammed Politician Robby Starbuck Who Accused Her of Forcing Her Sons to Wear Girls' Clothes

Megan Fox is defending her kids and her parenting style against Republican politician Robby Starbuck.



Earlier this week, Starbuck, a former U.S. Congress candidate and self-proclaimed "free thinker," accused Megan of forcing her three sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and six-year-old Journey, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green — to wear girls' clothing against their wishes.

"These are Megan Fox's sons," Starbuck tweeted on Thursday alongside a screenshot of Megan out with her boys. "We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them." He added, "It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."



A few days later, Megan went into mama bear mode and expertly shut down Starbuck with a scathing post on Instagram.



“Hey @robbystarbuck I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser. But let me teach you something," Fox began her message. “Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense. Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

She went on to warn him, "I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times, and yet i’m still here. You fucked with the wrong witch."

Getty

Green also came to his ex-wife's defense, shutting down Starbuck claims, telling TMZ, "It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”