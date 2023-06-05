Megan Fox Debuted Shorter Hair While Wearing a Little Black Bikini With a Boob-Baring Keyhole Cutout

Starting off summer with a bang.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 5, 2023
Megan Fox
Photo:

Megan Fox Instagram

Megan Fox has officially entered her hot girl summer. 

On Sunday, the actress kicked off bikini season with a set of swimwear selfies shared to Instagram. Captioning a pair of photos "ace of cups + the star," Megan wore a little black bikini that featured a strapless bandeau top with a boob-baring keyhole cutout and matching high-cut bottoms. A stack of gold and diamond bracelets on one wrist and a creamsicle-colored manicure accessorized her all-black bathing suit. 

In the first snapshot, Megan lounged on a sofa while holding the camera up high, focusing only on her body, while in the second image, she showed her face and revealed that she snipped several inches off her ginger-dyed hair, with it now hitting just below her shoulders. Her fiery-red tresses were styled in beach-y waves with a middle part, and she teamed her new chop with minimal makeup, highlighting the freckles on her cheeks and natural pink pout. 

Megan's bikini post comes just weeks after sharing that she suffers from body dysmorphia while speaking with Sports Illustrated. "I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” Fox said during an interview for the outlet's swimsuit edition. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

She continued, "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

