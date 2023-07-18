Megan Fox Freed the Nipple In a Sexy Wilderness Photo Shoot

She followed it up with another (literally) cheeky image.

Published on July 18, 2023 @ 04:58PM
Megan Fox 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Red Carpet 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Megan Fox is moving on from the Barbiecore craze and diving into a whole new fairytale-inspired aesthetic. On Tuesday, the actress channeled a woodland fairy with a carousel of images from a recent sexy photoshoot, shot by Cibelle Levi.

In the first slide, Fox posed in a creek while wearing a wet ivory dress with lace and ruffled detailing and lace-up sides. The drenched fabric clung to Fox's body, freeing the nipple in the process, and the actress bunched up the end of her dress and held it in one hand, which showed off her chrome manicure.

The next photo captured Fox looking into the distance from behind. She wore the ground-grazing frock unzipped, which allowed it to slide down her arms and reveal the majority of the her butt. Another snap was a close-up shot from the side that showed off Fox's profile and the last picture was one of Fox's foot partially submerged in the water. Her toe nails were painted a stark white color, and she added a toe ring for some unexpected bling. Throughout the gallery, Fox wore her auburn hair down in long, unruly waves.

Megan Fox Butt Photo Ivory Dress Creek

Cibelle Levi

"A fourth house taurus sun," she captioned the roundup, referring to her zodiac sign and natal chart.

Earlier in the week, she shared other photos taken by Levi that captured her in the same whimsical setting but this time wearing the tiniest glittery green string bikini that paid homage to another nostalgic icon: Tinkerbell. Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) showed his approval with a flirtatious comment that was on par with the couple's usual PDA. "If this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me," he wrote.

Levi also shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "lost in the forest with a fairy🧚🏼 @meganfox."

